Netflix Added 57 New Movies and Series on Netflix for May 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month, and today, Netflix is treating US subscribers to close to 60 new releases with plenty of old and newer movies, plus a sprinkling of new kids’ series. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for May 1st, 2023.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for May 1st, 2023

While we’ll not even scratch the surface of what’s been added, here are three titles we’ll begin watching now!

Our Licensed Movie Top Picks

As you can find on our What to Watch section, these are all the movies we’ve given the “Must Watch” label to from today’s selection.

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Black Hawk Down

Captain Phillips

Flight

Heat

Marshall

Peter Pan

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Departed

Chicken Run (2000)

Rating: G

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Peter Lord, Nick Park

Cast: Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels

Writer: Peter Lord, Nick Park, Karey Kirkpatrick

Runtime: 84 min / 1h 24m

While Netflix got a bunch of great new kids TV series, we can’t overlook Chicken Run, which celebrates its 23rd Birthday this year and will be returning for a very long-awaited sequel exclusively on Netflix.

For those unfamiliar, the Aardman Animations movie follows a hen of the Tweedy farm trying to escape by any means. After numerous attempts fail, she and her brood are close to giving up, but a rooster landing on their farm gives them renewed hope.

The movie holds up fantastically all these years later and is an absolute must-watch if you haven’t already.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3 – Entertainment District Arc)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott

Runtime: 25 min

If you’re not a big anime fan but want to dive into the genre, we’d recommend doing so with Demon Slayer, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the genre of all time.

Here’s what you can expect from the series if you haven’t checked it out yet:

“After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”

The show’s fourth season is currently airing and will eventually head to Netflix, but you will have a long wait.

Full List of 57 New Movies and Series Added to Netflix Today

51 New Movies Added Today

Above Suspicion (2019) – R – English – The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story.

– R – English – The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story. After Earth (2013) – PG-13 – English – After crash-landing on the long-abandoned planet Earth, a young boy sets out to find a beacon that will save him — and his dying father — from doom.

– PG-13 – English – After crash-landing on the long-abandoned planet Earth, a young boy sets out to find a beacon that will save him — and his dying father — from doom. Airport (1970) – G – English – A blizzard, a bomb and a stowaway help create the perfect storm for the manager of a Midwestern airport and a pilot with a messy personal life.

– G – English – A blizzard, a bomb and a stowaway help create the perfect storm for the manager of a Midwestern airport and a pilot with a messy personal life. Airport 1975 (1974) – PG – English – When a Boeing 747 loses its pilots in a midair collision, a member of the cabin crew must take control with radio help from a flight instructor.

– PG – English – When a Boeing 747 loses its pilots in a midair collision, a member of the cabin crew must take control with radio help from a flight instructor. Airport ’77 (1977) – PG – English – A luxury 747 packed with VIPs and priceless art goes down in the Bermuda Triangle after being hijacked by thieves — and time for a rescue is running out.

– PG – English – A luxury 747 packed with VIPs and priceless art goes down in the Bermuda Triangle after being hijacked by thieves — and time for a rescue is running out. American Gangster (2007) – R – English – Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals.

– R – English – Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals. American Graffiti (1973) – PG – English – On the night before two of them leave for college, four high school pals cruise around town finding love and mischief in this coming-of-age classic.

– PG – English – On the night before two of them leave for college, four high school pals cruise around town finding love and mischief in this coming-of-age classic. Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) – PG-13 – English – The world’s most shagadelic spy continues his fight against the diabolical Dr. Evil, who’s teamed with a new foe: 1970s villain Goldmember.

– PG-13 – English – The world’s most shagadelic spy continues his fight against the diabolical Dr. Evil, who’s teamed with a new foe: 1970s villain Goldmember. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) – PG-13 – English – A swingin’ fashion photographer by day and a groovy British secret agent by night, superspy Austin Powers must foil the sinister schemes of Dr. Evil.

– PG-13 – English – A swingin’ fashion photographer by day and a groovy British secret agent by night, superspy Austin Powers must foil the sinister schemes of Dr. Evil. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) – PG-13 – English – When diabolical genius Dr. Evil travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers’s “mojo,” Austin must return to the swingin’ ’60s himself.

– PG-13 – English – When diabolical genius Dr. Evil travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers’s “mojo,” Austin must return to the swingin’ ’60s himself. Black Hawk Down (2001) – R – English – When U.S. forces attempt to capture two underlings of a Somali warlord, their helicopters are shot down and the Americans suffer heavy casualties.

– R – English – When U.S. forces attempt to capture two underlings of a Somali warlord, their helicopters are shot down and the Americans suffer heavy casualties. Captain Phillips (2013) – PG-13 – English – Four Somali pirates hijack a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation with the U.S. Navy.

– PG-13 – English – Four Somali pirates hijack a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation with the U.S. Navy. Chicken Run (2000) – G – English – A determined hen and a cocky rooster lead their feathered friends in a great escape from the farm to make sure they’re not turned into chicken pies.

– G – English – A determined hen and a cocky rooster lead their feathered friends in a great escape from the farm to make sure they’re not turned into chicken pies. Cliffhanger (1993) – R – English – Filled with remorse after a tragedy, ranger Gabe Walker returns to the cliffs to rescue a group of stranded climbers who aren’t what they seem.

– R – English – Filled with remorse after a tragedy, ranger Gabe Walker returns to the cliffs to rescue a group of stranded climbers who aren’t what they seem. Conan the Barbarian (1982) – R – English – An orphan trained as a powerful gladiator embarks on a quest for revenge against the sorcerer responsible for his parents’ deaths.

– R – English – An orphan trained as a powerful gladiator embarks on a quest for revenge against the sorcerer responsible for his parents’ deaths. Dawn of the Dead (2004) – R – English – In the wake of a plague, America is overrun by millions of cannibalistic zombies. A small group of survivors tries to find refuge in a shopping mall.

– R – English – In the wake of a plague, America is overrun by millions of cannibalistic zombies. A small group of survivors tries to find refuge in a shopping mall. Flight (2012) – R – English – After his amazing safe landing of a damaged passenger plane, an airline pilot is praised for the feat but has private questions about what happened.

– R – English – After his amazing safe landing of a damaged passenger plane, an airline pilot is praised for the feat but has private questions about what happened. For Colored Girls (2010) – R – English – This adaptation of Ntozake Shange’s play consists of a series of poetic vignettes that explore the lives of modern Black women.

– R – English – This adaptation of Ntozake Shange’s play consists of a series of poetic vignettes that explore the lives of modern Black women. G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) – PG-13 – English – In this action-packed sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the elite anti-terrorist team finds itself framed for treason by global mercenary Zartan.

– PG-13 – English – In this action-packed sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the elite anti-terrorist team finds itself framed for treason by global mercenary Zartan. Girl, Interrupted (1999) – R – English – Diagnosed with a disorder, Susanna Kaysen is sent to a mental institution, where she enters the skewed world of people who truly belong on the inside.

– R – English – Diagnosed with a disorder, Susanna Kaysen is sent to a mental institution, where she enters the skewed world of people who truly belong on the inside. Heat (1995) – R – English – A heist gone wrong leads to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between a criminal mastermind and the hard-boiled detective obsessed with catching him.

– R – English – A heist gone wrong leads to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between a criminal mastermind and the hard-boiled detective obsessed with catching him. Home Again (2017) – PG-13 – English – After a newly single mom of two moves from New York to LA, she impulsively invites three younger men with Hollywood dreams to stay in her guest house.

– PG-13 – English – After a newly single mom of two moves from New York to LA, she impulsively invites three younger men with Hollywood dreams to stay in her guest house. Hop (2011) – PG – English – Following a fateful run-in with the Easter Bunny’s runaway teenage son, an unemployed slacker takes over the rabbit’s duties to help save the holiday.

– PG – English – Following a fateful run-in with the Easter Bunny’s runaway teenage son, an unemployed slacker takes over the rabbit’s duties to help save the holiday. Igor (2008) – PG – English – While pursuing his dream to win the Evil Science Fair, a humble lab assistant named Igor accidentally creates his worst nightmare: a nice monster.

– PG – English – While pursuing his dream to win the Evil Science Fair, a humble lab assistant named Igor accidentally creates his worst nightmare: a nice monster. Kindergarten Cop (1990) – PG-13 – English – A stern police officer working to bring down a drug dealer faces his toughest assignment yet when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher.

– PG-13 – English – A stern police officer working to bring down a drug dealer faces his toughest assignment yet when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher. Last Action Hero (1993) – PG-13 – English – After a magic ticket transports a young fan into the screen to meet his favorite film hero, an evil movie villain uses the stub to enter the real world.

– PG-13 – English – After a magic ticket transports a young fan into the screen to meet his favorite film hero, an evil movie villain uses the stub to enter the real world. Legends of the Fall (1994) – R – English – The three sons of a Montana rancher are swept up in the violence of World War I and their love for the same woman in this epic family saga.

– R – English – The three sons of a Montana rancher are swept up in the violence of World War I and their love for the same woman in this epic family saga. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – PG – English – After losing their parents under tragic circumstances, three orphans are taken in by a conniving count who’s determined to steal their inheritance.

– PG – English – After losing their parents under tragic circumstances, three orphans are taken in by a conniving count who’s determined to steal their inheritance. Léon: The Professional (1994) – R – English – Léon, a hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling custodian of Mathilda, a vengeful 12-year-old whose family was wiped out by a crooked DEA agent.

– R – English – Léon, a hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling custodian of Mathilda, a vengeful 12-year-old whose family was wiped out by a crooked DEA agent. Marshall (2017) – PG-13 – English – This biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, centers on his pivotal work in a sensational case as an NAACP lawyer.

– PG-13 – English – This biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, centers on his pivotal work in a sensational case as an NAACP lawyer. Paranormal Activity (2007) – R – English – When repeated hauntings frighten a young couple in their new house, they set up a camera to capture proof of being haunted by an evil presence.

– R – English – When repeated hauntings frighten a young couple in their new house, they set up a camera to capture proof of being haunted by an evil presence. Peter Pan (2003) – PG – English – A young girl embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when a magical boy named Peter Pan leads her and her brothers to faraway Neverland.

– PG – English – A young girl embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when a magical boy named Peter Pan leads her and her brothers to faraway Neverland. Pitch Perfect (2012) – PG-13 – English – It’s a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men’s choir in a university competition.

– PG-13 – English – It’s a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men’s choir in a university competition. Soft & Quiet (2022) – R – English – Playing out in real time, a schoolteacher’s mixer with like-minded women sparks a volatile chain of events when she encounters a face from her past.

– R – English – Playing out in real time, a schoolteacher’s mixer with like-minded women sparks a volatile chain of events when she encounters a face from her past. Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English – When fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires, an infantry unit heads to the aliens’ planet for a showdown.

– R – English – When fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires, an infantry unit heads to the aliens’ planet for a showdown. Steel Magnolias (1989) – PG – English – Six women in a small Southern town share gossip and solve problems at the local beauty parlor, anchoring each other through life’s ups and downs.

– PG – English – Six women in a small Southern town share gossip and solve problems at the local beauty parlor, anchoring each other through life’s ups and downs. The Cable Guy (1996) – PG-13 – English – After moving to a new apartment, a recently single man hires a cable guy to hook up his TV and gets a clingy, overzealous new friend instead.

– PG-13 – English – After moving to a new apartment, a recently single man hires a cable guy to hook up his TV and gets a clingy, overzealous new friend instead. The Croods (2013) – PG – English – When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar terrain in search of a new home.

– PG – English – When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar terrain in search of a new home. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – PG-13 – English – David Fincher directs this Oscar-nominated tale of Benjamin Button, a man who was born old and wrinkled but grows younger as the years go by.

– PG-13 – English – David Fincher directs this Oscar-nominated tale of Benjamin Button, a man who was born old and wrinkled but grows younger as the years go by. The Departed (2006) – R – English – Two rookie Boston cops are sent deep undercover — one inside the gang of a charismatic Irish mob boss and the other double-crossing his own department.

– R – English – Two rookie Boston cops are sent deep undercover — one inside the gang of a charismatic Irish mob boss and the other double-crossing his own department. The Dilemma (2011) – PG-13 – English – Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick’s wife may be having an affair.

– PG-13 – English – Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick’s wife may be having an affair. The Glass Castle (2017) – PG-13 – English – A successful New York writer tries to reconcile her well-ordered life of privilege with her nomadic childhood ruled by a quixotic, unstable father.

– PG-13 – English – A successful New York writer tries to reconcile her well-ordered life of privilege with her nomadic childhood ruled by a quixotic, unstable father. The Tale of Despereaux (2008) – G – English – A courageous mouse with big ears — and a thirst for adventure — risks everything to rescue a princess and bring joy back to an unhappy kingdom.

– G – English – A courageous mouse with big ears — and a thirst for adventure — risks everything to rescue a princess and bring joy back to an unhappy kingdom. The Wedding Date (2005) – PG-13 – English – Nervous about seeing her ex-fiancé at her sister’s wedding, a single woman hires a debonair escort to pose as her lovestruck boyfriend at the ceremony.

– PG-13 – English – Nervous about seeing her ex-fiancé at her sister’s wedding, a single woman hires a debonair escort to pose as her lovestruck boyfriend at the ceremony. The Yellow Birds (2017) – R – English – After bonding with a fellow soldier, battle-scarred Bartle returns home from Iraq and becomes rattled by the strange disappearance of his best friend.

– R – English – After bonding with a fellow soldier, battle-scarred Bartle returns home from Iraq and becomes rattled by the strange disappearance of his best friend. The Young Victoria (2009) – PG – English – Eighteen-year-old British royal Victoria ascends to the throne and is romanced by future husband Prince Albert in this lush period film.

– PG – English – Eighteen-year-old British royal Victoria ascends to the throne and is romanced by future husband Prince Albert in this lush period film. This Is the End (2013) – R – English – A group of Hollywood celebrities stuck together at a party grapple with cataclysmic danger — and each other — as the apocalypse dawns.

– R – English – A group of Hollywood celebrities stuck together at a party grapple with cataclysmic danger — and each other — as the apocalypse dawns. Traffic (2000) – R – English – A U.S. drug czar learns his teenage daughter is an addict in this Oscar-winning saga that interlaces three disturbing snapshots of America’s drug war.

– R – English – A U.S. drug czar learns his teenage daughter is an addict in this Oscar-winning saga that interlaces three disturbing snapshots of America’s drug war. Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) – PG-13 – English – Wealthy socialite Charlotte and working-class Alice find their families at risk of being ripped apart by greed and scandal.

– PG-13 – English – Wealthy socialite Charlotte and working-class Alice find their families at risk of being ripped apart by greed and scandal. Vampires (1998) – R – English – Vengeful vampire slayer Jack Crow meets his match in powerful kingpin Jan Valek, who seeks a talisman that will let bloodsuckers hunt in daylight.

– R – English – Vengeful vampire slayer Jack Crow meets his match in powerful kingpin Jan Valek, who seeks a talisman that will let bloodsuckers hunt in daylight. Vanquish (2021) – R – English – A woman trying to put her criminal past behind her gets blackmailed into taking on a dangerous mission by a corrupt ex-cop when he kidnaps her daughter.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3 – Entertainment District Arc) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – When Mystic City loses its magical shimmer, five mermaid besties must use their fabulous talents and color-changing powers to save their beloved home.

– TV-Y – English – When Mystic City loses its magical shimmer, five mermaid besties must use their fabulous talents and color-changing powers to save their beloved home. Rainbow High (Season 3) – TV-Y – English – The popular fashion dolls come to life in this animated series as they let their talents and true colors shine at the visual arts school, Rainbow High.

– TV-Y – English – The popular fashion dolls come to life in this animated series as they let their talents and true colors shine at the visual arts school, Rainbow High. Rugrats (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English – Brave baby Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized playmates go on wild, imaginative adventures without their parents ever knowing — all before nap time.

– TV-Y – English – Brave baby Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized playmates go on wild, imaginative adventures without their parents ever knowing — all before nap time. The Smurfs (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Join this merry band of Smurfs on their magical adventures as they face off against the wicked sorcerer Gargamel and his cat Azrael.

– TV-Y – English – Join this merry band of Smurfs on their magical adventures as they face off against the wicked sorcerer Gargamel and his cat Azrael. When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – Drained from her life in the city, a young cellist moves to a quiet small town, where she encounters an old friend who helps her heal and remake herself.

What’s Trending in Netflix Top 10s for May 1st, 2023

