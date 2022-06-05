Netflix Added 62 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s been added to Netflix in the United States and take a look at what’s been trending in the US top 10s over the past week.

Looking ahead, this is going to be an extremely busy week for Netflix. Not only are they announcing a boatload of new stuff via their Geeked Week offerings they’re also releasing titles like First Kill, Hustle, and Peaky Blinders.

Now let’s get into some highlights and the full list of all 62 new movies and shows added.

New on Netflix This Weekend and What You May Have Missed This Week

Straight Up (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: James Sweeney

Cast: James Sweeney, Omar Guazzelli, Brendan Scannell

Writer: James Sweeney

Runtime: 95 min

Awards: 1 win & 2 nominations

Returning to Netflix this weekend is Straight Up, a movie with an impressive 93% on RottenTomatoes. The LGBTQ story is a romantic comedy about a gay man who has OCD entering a relationship with a woman only to not engage in the more intimate stuff.

The Departed (2006)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writer: William Monahan, Alan Mak, Felix Chong

Runtime: 151 min

One of the unannounced additions to Netflix US this week was the return of The Departed which features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.

The movie has recently dominated Netflix top 10s in the United Kingdom so it was surprising to see it wasn’t able to replicate that success in the United States so we’re giving it a nod here.

Winner of 4 Oscars, the Martin Scorsese flick (who has been in the news this week with regards to Netflix) is perhaps one of the director’s finest and a welcome re-addition.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US (May 29th – June 5th)

You can find an expanded list of all the new releases and daily recaps here.

48 New Movies Added This Week

10,000 B.C. (2008)

100 Days with Tata (2021)

Ammar (2020)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Dear John (2010)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Eraser (1996)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Heartbeat (2020)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Interceptor (2022) Netflix Original

Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lean on Me (1989)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022) Netflix Original

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022) Netflix Original

Plastic Island (2021)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Soul Plane (2004)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021)

Straight Up (2019)

Takers (2010)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Boy (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The DUFF (2015)

The Fighter (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Players Club (1998)

The Space Between Us (2017)

Titanic (1997)

Troy (2004)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

We Are Marshall (2006)

We Die Young (2019)

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (2022) Netflix Original

14 New TV Series Added This Week

A Nation of Broth (Season 1)

All American (Season 4)

As the Crow Flies (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bashar Shorts (Season 1)

Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Power & Glory) Netflix Original

Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Floor Is Lava (Season 2) Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago (Season 5)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

Surviving Summer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

The Perfect Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original

Two Summers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Our movie of the week from last week takes home the top spot narrowly beating out the Netflix Original Rebel Wilson movie Senior Year for top spot.

Perhaps most impressive is the performance of RRR which has been making the rounds on social media this week. The Indian-produced movie has been doing well across the globe and it performing well in the US is particularly impressive.

A number of the June 1st additions have also been performing well since their addition with The Amazing Spider-Man taking home the most points so far.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (59 points) Senior Year (57 points) A Perfect Pairing (51 points) The Amazing Spider-Man (38 points) RRR (34 points) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (31 points) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (31 points) Top Gun (29 points) Jackass 4.5 (28 points) We Die Young (22 points) Interceptor (20 points) Ben Is Back (12 points) Our Father (10 points) Toscana (7 points) Home (4 points) Dumb and Dumber (1 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

No surprise here. Stranger Things takes home all the points on offer this week. Elsewhere, we’ve seen kids’ titles do particularly well in the US TV top 10s this week with The Boss Baby and the recent addition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all doing well.

Stranger Things (80 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (67 points) Ozark (56 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (48 points) All American (45 points) The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (31 points) CoComelon (21 points) The Circle (20 points) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (20 points) Love on the Spectrum U.S. (18 points) The Perfect Mother (12 points) Floor is Lava (8 points) My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (6 points) Who Killed Sara? (6 points) Surviving Summer (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.