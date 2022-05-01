Netflix Added 66 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to another end-of-week roundup of what’s new on Netflix and because we’ve crossed into a new month, there are a bunch of new movies and shows to be watched as part of the new arrivals. In total, 66 new movies and shows were released on Netflix US this week so let’s walk you through the full list and what’s been trending this week below.

Missed any of the additions from last week? Netflix added 18 new movies and shows with highlights including the second season of Russian Doll.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix

For more TV highlights, check out Jacob’s favorite new series including Ozark and Grace and Frankie’s final seasons.

Road to Perdition (2002)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tyler Hoechlin, Rob Maxey

Writer: Max Allan Collins, Richard Piers Rayner, David Self

Runtime: 117 min

A number of NYTimes critics pick touched down on Netflix today but our top highlight is the 2002 Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie Road to Perdition from DreamWorks Pictures.

If you’ve never seen the movie yet, here’s what you can expect:

“After a painful betrayal, a Depression-era enforcer goes on a remorseless quest to avenge his wife and son — against the man he thought was family.”

Jackass Movies

All three of the extended versions Jackass’s back catalog just touched down on Netflix today ahead of the remix of Jackass Forever coming to Netflix globally on May 20th.

All three movies equate to just shy of four hours of stunts, pranks and skits all starring Johnny Knoxville, Ryan Dunn, Bam Margera, Dave England, and Preston Lacy.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Note: This list only applies to Netflix US – those marked as Netflix Originals are mostly global releases, however.

If you want to see an expanded list of the new releases on Netflix including trailers, title info, and more head to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

53 New Movies Added This Week

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

365 Days: This Day (2022) Netflix Original

40-Love (2021)

42 (2013)

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) Netflix Original

A Man Wanted (2017)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Big Eyes (2014)

Bubble (2022) Netflix Original

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) Netflix Original

Den of Thieves (2018)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Empire State (2013)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) Netflix Original

How Do You Know (2010)

Hyena Road (2015)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Kongsi Raya (2022)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mishan Impossible (2022)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rumspringa – An Amish in Berlin (2022) Netflix Original

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Silverton Siege (2022) Netflix Original

Soul Surfer (2011)

Summerland (2020)

The Adolf Eichmann Trial (2011)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Gentlemen (2019)

The Lake House (2006)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) Netflix Original

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds (2005)

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Youth v Gov (2020)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Are You the One? (2 Seasons)

Arpo (Season 1)

Blippi Wonders (Season 1)

Bullsh*t The Gameshow (Season 1) Netflix Original

Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – Final Season) Netflix Original

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

LEGO: Friends (Seasons 1-5)

Ozark (Season 4 Part 2) Netflix Original

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) Netflix Original

T-Rex Ranch (Season 1)

The 7 Lives of Lea (Season 1) Netflix Original

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3)

Who Rules the World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

An unlikely movie hit the top of the Netflix movie chart in the US this week in the form of How It Ends. The 2018 Netflix Original didn’t exactly set the world alight when it was released four years ago but seemingly is finding an audience now.

How It Ends (64 points) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (43 points) Shrek (42 points) 365 Days : This Day (40 points) Cleaner (38 points) The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (36 points) Shrek Forever After (32 points) Silverton Siege (31 points) The Adam Project (22 points) Shrek 2 (22 points) 365 Days (18 points) Kung Fu Panda 3 (14 points) The Blind Side (14 points) Honeymoon With My Mother (9 points) Grown Ups (8 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (5 points) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2 points)

Top Shows on Netflix US This Week

The reality series Selling Sunset continues to perform well in the US catapulting to the top of the charts. In an unlikely second place is the Spanish-language thriller series The Marked Heart.

Selling Sunset (74 points) The Marked Heart (65 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (57 points) Bridgerton (46 points) Married at First Sight (45 points) Anatomy of a Scandal (38 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (28 points) Ozark (20 points) Grace and Frankie (18 points) Bullsh*t The Gameshow (16 points) Hold Tight (16 points) Better Call Saul (10 points) CoComelon (4 points) Heartstopper (3 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.