Netflix Added 67 New Movies and Shows This Week

Happy July 4th weekend! Netflix has a bunch of new releases for you this week including some new drops over the weekend too. We’ll run through all the new movies and shows but we’ll also check in with what’s been trending in the Netflix US top 10s throughout the week too.

Thanks to the first of the month, we got a lot of new movies added as licensed titles from the likes of Warner Bros. and Sony come up for renewal. Next week is expected to have fewer titles (over 20 are currently scheduled) but that’s not to say there’s nothing decent to watch.

OK, let’s get into our top weekend picks, the full list and what’s been trending on Netflix this week.

What’s New on Netflix This Weekend

Blair Witch (2016)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid

Writer: Simon Barrett

Runtime: 89 min

Six years ago, Lionsgate rebooted The Blair Witch Project to a mixed reaction with the RottenTomatoes consensus saying at the time it was a “belated rehash of the original”.

The horror movie stuck to the original in having a tiny budget but unlike the original, it wasn’t able to live up to expectations.

Nevertheless, if you’re a horror fan, you should instantly add this one to your queue.

The Art of Incarceration (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Alex Siddons

Cast: Jack Charles, Robby Wirramanda, Christopher Austin

Writer: Christopher Austin, Alex Siddons, Robby Wirramanda

Runtime: 81 min

If you’re looking for a new documentary that covers something almost certainly not a concern of your day-to-day life, then this one should definitely be on your list.

“At the Fulham Correctional Centre, incarcerated Aboriginal artists examine the cycle of imprisonment as they prepare for an upcoming exhibition.”

This is an interesting title for Netflix nerds in the sense that it’s not listed or treated as a Netflix Original despite the fact that Netflix seemingly is handling the promotion of the documentary with the upload of the trailer on its own YouTube channel.

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Ko Jun, Park Byung-eun, Jung Gun-joo, Kim Hye-ok, Cho Hee-bong

Runtime: 60 min

Adding to the already bulging collection of K-dramas on Netflix is this one that comes from Studio Dragon and Studio & New. It first aired on tvN in 2020 but now arrives on Netflix in full.

Here’s what you can expect:

“On the brink of 40 and single, a magazine editor aims to bypass marriage and skip ahead to the baby and happiness part of her story.”

All sixteen episodes of Oh My Baby are now streaming on Netflix.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week

Now, here’s the full simple text version of what’s new on Netflix this week. For an expanded list with artwork, trailers, actors, directors and more head to our new releases on Netflix hub.

54 New Movies Added This Week

A Call to Spy (2019)

Barefoot (2014)

BEAUTY (2022) Netflix Original

Big Daddy (1999)

Blair Witch (2016)

Blasted (2022) Netflix Original

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (2017)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022) Netflix Original

Contraband (2012)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) Netflix Original

Deliverance (1972)

Falls Around Her (2018)

Final Score (2018)

Get Smart (2008)

GoodFellas (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

I Am Legend (2007)

Insidious (2010)

LOL (2012)

Major (2022)

Major (2022)

Major (2022)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Mean Girls (2004)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Old School (2003)

Operation Romeo (2022)

Police Academy (1984)

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (2017)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven (1995)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Snatch (2000)

The Art of Incarceration (2021)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Lift Boy (2019)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Vampires (1998)

Visaranai (2015)

Wanted (2008)

Wild Card (2015)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Afrobeats: The Backstory (Season 1)

Alone (Season 7)

BASTARD? -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) Netflix Original

Café Minamdang (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Morphle (Season 3)

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sea Power (Season 1 )

Sharkdog (Season 2) Netflix Original

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

The Upshaws (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top Gear (2 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

While The Man From Toronto was the global top movie this week, in the United States Illuminations Sing 2 (which comes to Netflix as part of a legacy deal) dominated the Netflix US top 10s. It almost perfectly coincides with the theatrical release of Illuminations Minions: The Rise of Gru which will also head to Netflix albeit under a different deal.

Sing 2 (77 points) The Man From Toronto (75 points) The Mist (60 points) Hustle (45 points) Backtrace (44 points) Love & Gelato (43 points) Spiderhead (27 points) It (19 points) Wild Card (12 points) Old School (10 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (10 points) Contraband (6 points) Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (3 points) The Dark Knight Rises (3 points) Beauty (2 points) Halftime (2 points) Blasted (1 point) Zero Dark Thirty (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

As per the rest of the world, The Umbrella Academy managed to beat out Stranger Things albeit its reign at the top isn’t expected to last long.

Elsewhere, the docuseries starring William Shatner is defying expectations (it was added to Netflix unexpectedly on June 21st) and been dominating the top 10s ever since.

Thanks to some rather divisive nature and some negative headlines, Snowflake Mountain continued its rise up the charts this week in the US.

Finally, Zoey 101 is the only title of the new batch of Nickelodeon classics to hit the overall top 10s.

The Umbrella Academy (77 points) Stranger Things (75 points) The UnXplained (60 points) Snowflake Mountain (50 points) Legacies (46 points) All American (37 points) The Upshaws (28 points) Grey’s Anatomy (20 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (13 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (11 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (10 points) Zoey 101 (9 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (3 points) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (1 points)

If you want to see what was trending on Netflix globally throughout the week, check out our top 100 here.