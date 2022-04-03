Netflix Added 91 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s once again time to take stock of what’s new on Netflix over the past week and take a look at the new releases over the weekend. Here’s everything new on Netflix for the week ending April 3rd, 2022.

Looking ahead, 27 new movies and shows are scheduled to land in the next 7 days.

New Movies and Shows You May Have Missed This Week

Captain Nova (2021)

Genre: Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Maurice Trouwborst

Cast: Kika van de Vijver, Marouane Meftah, Hannah van Lunteren, Sander van de Pavert, Anniek Pheifer, Joep Vermolen

Writer: Lotte Tabbers, Maurice Trouwborst

Runtime: 86 min

Coming out of The Netherlands around the world this week is Captain Nova, a new family sci-fi feature film that first released theatrically in late 2021.

The movie is compared to the likes of Lost in Space and received favorable reviews from cinema-going audiences that caught the film and now is on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give it a whirl:

“A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.”

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Mike Mitchell

Cast: Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy

Writer: Josh Klausner, Darren Lemke, William Steig

Runtime: 93 min

It’s been a pretty good week for new kids content. You have the new Netflix Original movie Apollo 10 1/2 which has a 90+ percentage score on RottenTomatoes and a slew of licensed series got new seasons (CoComelon, Abby Hatcher, and Polly Pocket).

Perhaps the best news is that the third Shrek movie landed on the service meaning you can now binge all three Shrek movies for the rest of April 2022 (the first two movies are leaving in May).

Heartland (Season 14)

Genre: Drama, Family

Cast: Amber Marshall, Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan

Writer: Murray Shostak

Runtime: 45 min

We’ve given constant recommendations for Heartland over the years and there’s good reason for it. The Canadian series continues to deliver season after season and while the US is the last country to receive new seasons, it’s one of the few countries where you can binge every prior season.

Here’s what you can expect from the show if you’ve never watched it before:

“Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.”

Season 15 of Heartland recently wrapped its run in Canada and will come to Netflix US but not until 2023.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix (US) This Week

73 New Movies Added This Week

30. March (2021)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

All Hail (2022) Netflix Original

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) Netflix Original

Argo (2012)

Battle: Freestyle (2022) Netflix Original

Beerfest (2006)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blow (2001)

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Díaz (2022) Netflix Original

Captain Nova (2021) Netflix Original

Catch and Release (2006)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) Netflix Original

Cobalt Blue (2021)

Connected (2008)

Cop Out (2010)

Delta Farce (2007)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Everybody Knows (2018)

Forever Out of My League (2021) Netflix Original

Four Brothers (2005)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Grown Ups (2010)

Her (2013)

Hey Sinamika (2022)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Inception (2010)

King of Thieves (2018)

Love Actually (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) Netflix Original

Molly’s Game (2017)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

New York Minute (2004)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soulmate (2020)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beast Stalker (2008)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Bubble (2022) Netflix Original

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Midas Touch (2020)

The Nut Job (2013)

The Professionals (1966)

The Rental (2020)

The Ring (2002)

The Rite (2011)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning – (2012)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising – (2014)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022)

Twins Mission (2007)

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021)

We the Animals (2018)

Without a Paddle (2004)

18 New TV Series Added This Week

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)

Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)

CoComelon (Season 5)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) Netflix Original

Heartland (Season 14)

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Express (Season 6) Netflix Original

Old Enough! (Season 1)

Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

Super PupZ (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Bus (Season 1) Netflix Original

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tomorrow (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Trivia Quest (Season 1 – New Episodes Daily) Netflix Original

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

Wild Abandon (Limited Series) Netflix Original

What’s Trending on Netflix US This Week

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Blade Runner 2049 (75 points) The Adam Project (67 points) Shrek (42 points) King of Thieves (34 points) A Walk Among the Tombstones (32 points) Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (31 points) Shrek 2 (31 points) Despicable Me 2 (29 points) Black Crab (21 points) Rescued by Ruby (19 points) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (14 points) The Blind Side (10 points) Shrek Forever After (9 points) The Bubble (8 points) All Hail (6 points) Blade: Trinity (6 points) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (3 points) In Good Hands (1 point) 6 Underground (1 point) Despicable Me (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix This Week

Pieces Of Her (83 points) Bridgerton (80 points) Is It Cake? (71 points) Inventing Anna (60 points) The Last Kingdom (42 points) CoComelon (30 points) Human Resources (19 points) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (17 points) Get Organized with The Home Edit (13 points) Heartland (13 points) Business Proposal (9 points) Top Boy (1 point) Call the Midwife (1 point) Super PupZ (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.