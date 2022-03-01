Netflix Just Added 49 New Movies and Shows for March 1st

Happy first of the month and welcome to your complete rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for March 1st, 2022.

Today also saw a few major removals from Netflix (close to 70 titles were removed in total) with the biggest being the Marvel shows including Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Disney just announced today they’ll be moving to Disney+ in the US on March 16th, 2022.

The countdown is on. Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sfoT61XilS — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 1, 2022

So let’s get into some of the highlights for today. We’ll save most of the highlights for our weekend movie roundup but let’s get into a few titles we definitely recommend you check out:

Top 3 Movie Picks for Today

43 new movies came to Netflix today and the three we’d recommend you add to your watch list first includes:

Margin Call (2011) – a fantastic movie that takes place over 24 hours when an analyst seemingly stumbles onto the 2008 crisis slightly early. It’s then a race against time to save the firm.

Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Released four years ago, this comedy from director Boots Riley is set in an alternative reality of the present day where a man discovers what he needs to be a success but that sends him down a dark path.

The Gift (2015) – Jason Bateman is perhaps best known nowadays for his role in Netflix’s Ozark but one of his best performances, before he took up the role of Marty Byrde, is in this horror thriller that boasts a 91% on RottenTomatoes.

Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 49 mins

Originally scheduled for February, this docu-series was finally released today on Netflix and we suspect it may creep up the top 10 charts in the weeks to come.

Produced by Blumhouse Television, the new five-part series takes a look at different tales of roommates turning into nightmares.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2022

You can find an expanded version of this list complete with synopsis, title info, trailers, poster art, and more via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

43 New Movies Added Today

21 (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English 21 Bridges (2019) – R – English

– R – English A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – R – English

– R – English A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – R – English

– R – English Battleship (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Christine (1983) – R – English

– R – English Coach Carter (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Contagion (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) – PG-13 – English –

– PG-13 – English – Dreamer (2005) – PG – English

– PG – English Due Date (2010) – R – English

– R – English Freddy vs. Jason (2003) – R – English

– R – English Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Gattaca (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English I, Frankenstein (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Just Like Heaven (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Love Is Color Blind (2021) – TV-14 – Tagalog

– TV-14 – Tagalog Margin Call (2011) – R – English

– R – English My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Premonition (2007) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Public Enemies (2009) – R – English

– R – English Redemption (2013) – R – English

– R – English Richie Rich (1994) – PG – English

– PG – English Shooter (2007) – R – English

– R – English Shrek (2001) – PG – English

– PG – English Shrek 2 (2004) – PG – English

– PG – English Siberia (2018) – R – English

– R – English Sorry to Bother You (2018) – R – English

– R – English Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English

– R – English Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) – R – English

– R – English The Gift (2015) – R – English

– R – English The Green Mile (1999) – R – English

– R – English The Replacements (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – R – English

– R – English Top Gun (1986) – PG – English

– PG – English Unknown (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English V for Vendetta (2005) – R – English

– R – English Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English World Trade Center (2006) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Yogi Bear (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Zoolander (2001) – PG-13 – English

6 New TV Series Added Today

Clean With Passion For Now (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Misty (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean My ID is Gangnam Beauty (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean SKY Castle (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Netflix First of the Month Hauls Compared

Let’s take a dive into some of the stats for today’s first of the month haul. Let’s first take a look at how today’s haul compares with previous years in terms of pure quantity.

2022: 49 new releases

2021: 25 new releases

2020: 54 new releases

2019: 64 new releases

Where does the majority of the licensed movies come from? We break it down by distributor:

Warner Brothers: 13

Sony: 10

Universal: 6

Paramount: 5

Lionsgate: 3

Other: 3

STX: 2

Saban Films: 1

Netflix US had the best haul of the four major English-speaking countries.

Netflix US: 49 new releases

Netflix UK: 28 new releases

Netflix Canada: 31 new releases

Netflix Australia: 23 new releases

