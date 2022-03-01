Netflix Just Added 49 New Movies and Shows for March 1st

Happy first of the month and welcome to your complete rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for March 1st, 2022.
Today also saw a few major removals from Netflix (close to 70 titles were removed in total) with the biggest being the Marvel shows including Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Disney just announced today they’ll be moving to Disney+ in the US on March 16th, 2022.
So let’s get into some of the highlights for today. We’ll save most of the highlights for our weekend movie roundup but let’s get into a few titles we definitely recommend you check out:
Top 3 Movie Picks for Today
43 new movies came to Netflix today and the three we’d recommend you add to your watch list first includes:
- Margin Call (2011) – a fantastic movie that takes place over 24 hours when an analyst seemingly stumbles onto the 2008 crisis slightly early. It’s then a race against time to save the firm.
- Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Released four years ago, this comedy from director Boots Riley is set in an alternative reality of the present day where a man discovers what he needs to be a success but that sends him down a dark path.
- The Gift (2015) – Jason Bateman is perhaps best known nowadays for his role in Netflix’s Ozark but one of his best performances, before he took up the role of Marty Byrde, is in this horror thriller that boasts a 91% on RottenTomatoes.
Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 49 mins
Originally scheduled for February, this docu-series was finally released today on Netflix and we suspect it may creep up the top 10 charts in the weeks to come.
Produced by Blumhouse Television, the new five-part series takes a look at different tales of roommates turning into nightmares.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2022
You can find an expanded version of this list complete with synopsis, title info, trailers, poster art, and more via our what’s new on Netflix hub.
43 New Movies Added Today
- 21 (2008) – PG-13 – English
- 21 Bridges (2019) – R – English
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – R – English
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – R – English
- Battleship (2012) – PG-13 – English
- Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Christine (1983) – R – English
- Coach Carter (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Contagion (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) – PG-13 – English –
- Dreamer (2005) – PG – English
- Due Date (2010) – R – English
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003) – R – English
- Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Gattaca (1997) – PG-13 – English
- Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009) – TV-PG – English
- I, Frankenstein (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Just Like Heaven (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Love Is Color Blind (2021) – TV-14 – Tagalog
- Margin Call (2011) – R – English
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – PG-13 – English
- Premonition (2007) – PG-13 – English
- Public Enemies (2009) – R – English
- Redemption (2013) – R – English
- Richie Rich (1994) – PG – English
- Shooter (2007) – R – English
- Shrek (2001) – PG – English
- Shrek 2 (2004) – PG – English
- Siberia (2018) – R – English
- Sorry to Bother You (2018) – R – English
- Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English
- Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016) – TV-MA – English
- Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) – R – English
- The Gift (2015) – R – English
- The Green Mile (1999) – R – English
- The Replacements (2000) – PG-13 – English
- The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – R – English
- Top Gun (1986) – PG – English
- Unknown (2011) – PG-13 – English
- V for Vendetta (2005) – R – English
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – PG – English
- World Trade Center (2006) – PG-13 – English
- Yogi Bear (2010) – PG – English
- Zoolander (2001) – PG-13 – English
6 New TV Series Added Today
- Clean With Passion For Now (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- Misty (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- My ID is Gangnam Beauty (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- SKY Castle (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Netflix First of the Month Hauls Compared
Let’s take a dive into some of the stats for today’s first of the month haul. Let’s first take a look at how today’s haul compares with previous years in terms of pure quantity.
- 2022: 49 new releases
- 2021: 25 new releases
- 2020: 54 new releases
- 2019: 64 new releases
Where does the majority of the licensed movies come from? We break it down by distributor:
- Warner Brothers: 13
- Sony: 10
- Universal: 6
- Paramount: 5
- Lionsgate: 3
- Other: 3
- STX: 2
- Saban Films: 1
Netflix US had the best haul of the four major English-speaking countries.
- Netflix US: 49 new releases
- Netflix UK: 28 new releases
- Netflix Canada: 31 new releases
- Netflix Australia: 23 new releases
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US for March 1st, 2022
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Vikings: Valhalla
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
|2
|Inventing Anna
|Restless
|3
|Love is Blind
|Despicable Me 2
|4
|Sweet Magnolias
|The Tinder Swindler
|5
|Ozark
|Despicable Me
|6
|jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
|St. Vincent
|7
|The Cuphead Show!
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|8
|All of Us are Dead
|Home Team
|9
|CoComelon
|Blackhat
|10
|Space Force
|Downfall: The Case Against Boeing