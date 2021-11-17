New Christmas Movies on Netflix: November 17th, 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Netflix as always is adding lots of new Christmas treats throughout the holiday season. Here’s an ongoing look at every new Christmas movie Netflix has added so far in 2021.

Note: This article was first published on November 10th and will be updated regularly to reflect newly released Christmas movies. It was last updated on November 17th.

While we’ve got full coverage of every Christmas movie still to come as part of our big Holiday preview, this list will be updated to reflect all the new Christmas movies that you can watch on Netflix right now. It’ll be updated as and when new Christmas movies are released onto the service.

We’re going to split this article into three sections. We’re going to cover the global Christmas releases first and then dive into Christmas movies licensed for Netflix in the United States and Netflix in the United Kingdom.

This list starts from November 1st, 2021, and any Christmas movies licensed throughout the year beforehand are not included.

Full List of New Christmas Movies on Netflix Globally

Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Mick Davis, Philippe Martinez

Cast: Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, John Cleese

Writer: David Conolly, Dylanne Corcoran, Hannah Davis

Runtime: 105 min

Released on Netflix: November 7th

With a big cast on board, this Christmas comedy should’ve been a home run but sadly doesn’t look like it’s struck a chord with either critics or IMDb.

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

Love Hard (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Hernan Jimenez

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Lochlyn Munro, Darren Barnet

Writer: Daniel Mackey, Rebecca Ewing

Runtime: 104 min

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Dominating the movie top 10s after its release, this is one of several romantic comedies Netflix has planned for 2021.

After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.

The Claus Family (2021)

Genre: Family, Christmas

Director: Ruben Vandenborre

Cast: Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Bracha van Doesburgh, Renée Soutendijk, Amber Metdepenningen, Stefaan Degand

Runtime: 97 mins

Released on Netflix: November 1st

This Dutch movie (English dub is available) sees a young boy boy finding out that his grandfather is Santa Clause and is in trouble. Sadly, Jules is not a huge fan of Christmas so getting him on board to help save Christmas isn’t going to be easy.

The movie sits at a 5.6 on IMDb.

New Christmas Movies on Netflix in the United States

Note: We’ve also got a page set up for every Christmas movie on Netflix in the US.

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Mick Davis

Cast: Jeremy Piven, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats

Runtime: 91 min

Briefly appearing on Netflix US on November 1st, this British movie was removed a few days later but eventually reappeared again on November 17th.

Here’s what you can expect from the holiday rom-com:

“A savvy 16-year-old attempts to play matchmaker among the mistletoe when she secretly sets up online dates for her widowed dad during the holidays.”

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Genre: Romance

Director: Marco Deufemia

Cast: Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson, Josephine Buettner

Runtime: 83 min

Distributed by UPtv this Christmas romance movie is about a marketing executive who is on the cusp of landing a huge project but just before being able to present, she’s trapped at an airport with her boss thanks to a big snowstorm.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Guy Vasilovich

Cast: Mariah Carey, Breanna Yde, Henry Winkler, Laya DeLeon Hayes

Runtime: 91 min

Although Mariah Carey mainly works with Apple TV+ every holiday season, Netflix did nab the license to the animated holiday special which was released back in 2017.

Here’s what the movie is about:

“Young Mariah dog-sits a scraggly rascal to prove she can take care of a new puppy. Now she may get more for Christmas than she ever hoped for.”

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2021)

Genre: Animation, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chad Eikhoff

Cast: Brendan Dooling, Michael May, Doug Williams, Leslie Bellair, Meak Moore, Cory Rouse

Runtime: 26 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

As part of Netflix’s new deal with Elf on the Shelf, the first animated feature came on the first of the month.

A young scout elf who helps Santa determine who’s naughty or nice takes on an assignment to help restore a 9-year-old boy’s belief in Christmas.

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018)

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Kendyl Bell, Lauren Revard, Dean Balkwill

Writer: Chanda Bell

Runtime: 26 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Santa’s elf scouts, Saint Bernard pups and a kind-hearted family come together to help everyone remember the true spirit of Christmas.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams, Gia Mantegna

Writer: Jacob Meszaros, Mya Stark

Runtime: 90 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Directed by Paul Feig, this Warner Brothers movie features a group of unaccompanied minors who run amok in an airport while snowed in.

The movie wasn’t particularly well-received when it was released over 15 years ago but is still a great Christmas watch.

New Christmas Movies on Netflix in the United Kingdom

Love Actually (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson

The incredibly well-known and popular ensemble rom-com Love Actually made its return to Netflix in the UK on November 16th.

A Christmas Star (2015)

Director: Richard Elson

Cast: Erin Galway-Kendrick, Rob James-Collier, Bronagh Waugh, Richard Clements, Roma Tomelty, Julian Fellowes, Suranne Jones, Pierce Brosnan, Liam Neeson, Kylie Minogue

Released on Netflix: November 1st

This Christmas movie from 6 years ago has an insane cameo list with Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan among the incredible list of starts to feature albeit mostly momentarily.

Rated 5.2 on IMDb, the movie sees a young girl with the ability to make people stop fighting.

What have you been watching on Netflix for the holiday season? Let us know in the comments down below.