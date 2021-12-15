New Christmas Movies on Netflix: December 15th, 2021

We’re now in December and the countdown to Christmas is officially on. You may be looking for all the brand spanking new Christmas movies Netflix has for 2021. Below is our ongoing guide for the new Christmas movies added to Netflix globally and the new licensed movies for the United States and the United Kingdom.

While we’ve got full coverage of every Christmas movie still to come as part of our big Holiday preview, this list will be updated to reflect all the new Christmas movies that you can watch on Netflix right now. It’ll be updated as and when new Christmas movies are released onto the service.

We’re going to split this article into three sections. We’re going to cover the global Christmas releases first and then dive into Christmas movies licensed for Netflix in the United States and Netflix in the United Kingdom.

This list starts from November 1st, 2021, and any Christmas movies licensed throughout the year beforehand are not included.

Full List of New Christmas Movies on Netflix Globally

David and the Elves (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Michal Rogalski

Cast: Cyprian Grabowski, Jakub Zajac, Cezary Zak

Writer: Marcin Baczynski, Mariusz Kuczewski

Runtime: 105 min

Available with various dubs and subs, this Christmas movie originates out of Poland with a young boy moving to a busy city ahead of Christmas but is losing the Christmas spirit with his parents absent. An elf named Albert helps correct that.

Reviews are down the middle with it currently carrying a 5.1 on IMDb.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)

Genre: Family, Animation, Kids

Director: Steve Cox

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Laura Aikman, Marcus Brigstocke, Kate Harbour, Anna Leong-Brophy

Runtime: 30 mins

From Aardman Animation (the creators of Robin Robin also release in 2021), we see Shaun the Sheep setting out for a wild holiday adventure.

We should note that Netflix UK didn’t receive the movie but is scheduled to in the future following airing on the BBC. Other region availability may vary.

Single All The Way (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Michael Mayer

Cast: Kathy Najimy, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge

Writer: Chad Hodge

Runtime: 99 min

One of Netflix’s big LGBTQ movies of the year is Single all the Way. The movie follows Peter who asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

A Castle For Christmas (2021)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Cary Elwes, Brooke Shields, Vanessa Grasse

Writer: Kim Beyer-Johnson, Ally Carter, Neal H. Dobrofsky

Runtime: 98 min

Akin to what you’d expect from Hallmark or Lifetime, A Castle for Christmas is the feel-good Netflix Christmas movie of 2021.

Here’s what you can expect:

“To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.”

Variety gave the movie a glowing review saying it’s “gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night.”

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Maggie Smith, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig

Writer: Ol Parker, Gil Kenan, Matt Haig

Runtime: 106 min

If you only have the time to watch one new Christmas title from Netflix in 2021, A Boy Called Christmas would be our recommendation. The superbly crafted family adventure movie will no doubt appeal to all and reviews thus far seem to agree.

We should note some key regions like the United Kingdom are not currently streaming the movie. In that instance, Sky Cinema has acquired the movie.

Here’s what you can expect from the Christmas epic:

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.”

Robin Robin (2020)

Genre: Animation, Short

Director: Daniel Ojari, Michael Please

Cast: Bronte Carmichael

Runtime: 32 mins

Short on time? At just over half an hour, this stop-motion Christmas special is an absolute treat. The special comes from Aardman Animation from the United Kingdom who are behind the Shaun the Sheep movies and the upcoming sequel to Chicken Run coming exclusively to Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for the special:

“An optimistic young robin raised by a family of mice makes a heartfelt wish on a Christmas star. Will she finally learn who she is — and how to fly?”

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021)

Genre: Kids, Education

Director: Jeremy Konner

Cast: Michelle Obama, Michelle Zamora, Russ Walko, Andy Hayward, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam

The Michelle Obama kids series was first released back in March 2021 and is back for a one-off Christmas special today which features plenty more learning and cooking!

Here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“On the first-ever Freezie Day, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions aren’t just about food. They’re about making memories with those you love!”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Director: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Remy Hii

Writer: Robin Bernheim

Runtime: 106 min

Vanessa Hudgens is back playing three roles in the third entry in the Princess Switch Christmas franchise.

Here’s what you can expect from the third entry:

“When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona again who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it, rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Mick Davis, Philippe Martinez

Cast: Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, John Cleese

Writer: David Conolly, Dylanne Corcoran, Hannah Davis

Runtime: 105 min

Released on Netflix: November 7th

With a big cast on board, this Christmas comedy should’ve been a home run but sadly doesn’t look like it’s struck a chord with either critics or IMDb.

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

Love Hard (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Hernan Jimenez

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Lochlyn Munro, Darren Barnet

Writer: Daniel Mackey, Rebecca Ewing

Runtime: 104 min

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Dominating the movie top 10s after its release, this is one of several romantic comedies Netflix has planned for 2021.

After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.

The Claus Family (2021)

Genre: Family, Christmas

Director: Ruben Vandenborre

Cast: Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Bracha van Doesburgh, Renée Soutendijk, Amber Metdepenningen, Stefaan Degand

Runtime: 97 mins

Released on Netflix: November 1st

This Dutch movie (English dub is available) sees a young boy boy finding out that his grandfather is Santa Clause and is in trouble. Sadly, Jules is not a huge fan of Christmas so getting him on board to help save Christmas isn’t going to be easy.

The movie sits at a 5.6 on IMDb.

New Christmas Movies on Netflix in the United States

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Mick Davis

Cast: Jeremy Piven, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats

Runtime: 91 min

Briefly appearing on Netflix US on November 1st, this British movie was removed a few days later but eventually reappeared again on November 17th.

Here’s what you can expect from the holiday rom-com:

“A savvy 16-year-old attempts to play matchmaker among the mistletoe when she secretly sets up online dates for her widowed dad during the holidays.”

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Genre: Romance

Director: Marco Deufemia

Cast: Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson, Josephine Buettner

Runtime: 83 min

Distributed by UPtv this Christmas romance movie is about a marketing executive who is on the cusp of landing a huge project but just before being able to present, she’s trapped at an airport with her boss thanks to a big snowstorm.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Guy Vasilovich

Cast: Mariah Carey, Breanna Yde, Henry Winkler, Laya DeLeon Hayes

Runtime: 91 min

Although Mariah Carey mainly works with Apple TV+ every holiday season, Netflix did nab the license to the animated holiday special which was released back in 2017.

Here’s what the movie is about:

“Young Mariah dog-sits a scraggly rascal to prove she can take care of a new puppy. Now she may get more for Christmas than she ever hoped for.”

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2021)

Genre: Animation, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chad Eikhoff

Cast: Brendan Dooling, Michael May, Doug Williams, Leslie Bellair, Meak Moore, Cory Rouse

Runtime: 26 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

As part of Netflix’s new deal with Elf on the Shelf, the first animated feature came on the first of the month.

A young scout elf who helps Santa determine who’s naughty or nice takes on an assignment to help restore a 9-year-old boy’s belief in Christmas.

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018)

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Kendyl Bell, Lauren Revard, Dean Balkwill

Writer: Chanda Bell

Runtime: 26 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Santa’s elf scouts, Saint Bernard pups and a kind-hearted family come together to help everyone remember the true spirit of Christmas.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams, Gia Mantegna

Writer: Jacob Meszaros, Mya Stark

Runtime: 90 min

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Directed by Paul Feig, this Warner Brothers movie features a group of unaccompanied minors who run amok in an airport while snowed in.

The movie wasn’t particularly well-received when it was released over 15 years ago but is still a great Christmas watch.

New Christmas Movies on Netflix in the United Kingdom

Click & Collect (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Ben Palmer

Cast: Asim Chaudhry, Stephen Merchant, Sophia Di Martino

Runtime: 60 mins

This British TV movie first aired on the BBC back on Christmas Eve 2018 and is now on Netflix UK for the holidays.

Written by Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf the movie sees Andrew (played by Merchant) going on a road trip with Dev, his neighbour from hell, to buy an elusive Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Satoshi Kon

Cast: Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto

Writer: Satoshi Kon, Keiko Nobumoto

Runtime: 92 min

This award-winning anime movie also achieved the coveted NYT Critic’s Pick and is based on the festive season.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that’s quickly closing in on its 20th anniversary:

“After finding an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve, three homeless people go in search of the child’s parents, meeting a host of oddballs along the way.”

Jack Frost (1998)

Director: Troy Miller

Cast: Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Joseph Cross, Mark Addy, Andrew Lawrence, Eli Marienthal

The late 90s Michael Keaton Christmas classic returned to Netflix UK for the holidays.

The movie revolves around a rock musician getting another shot around the holidays when he’s reincarnated as a snowman.

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Tony Cox, Christina Hendricks, Brett Kelly, Ryan Hansen

Not for the first time, Netflix UK reacquired the rights to the Bad Santa sequel headlined by Billy Bob Thornton.

The second movie is nowhere near close to achieving the same heights as the first movie but is still a solid Christmas watch.

Love Actually (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson

The incredibly well-known and popular ensemble rom-com Love Actually made its return to Netflix in the UK on November 16th.

A Christmas Star (2015)

Director: Richard Elson

Cast: Erin Galway-Kendrick, Rob James-Collier, Bronagh Waugh, Richard Clements, Roma Tomelty, Julian Fellowes, Suranne Jones, Pierce Brosnan, Liam Neeson, Kylie Minogue

Released on Netflix: November 1st

This Christmas movie from 6 years ago has an insane cameo list with Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan among the incredible list of starts to feature albeit mostly momentarily.

Rated 5.2 on IMDb, the movie sees a young girl with the ability to make people stop fighting.

