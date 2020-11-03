New Christmas Movies on Netflix: November 3rd, 2020

Welcome to your ongoing daily recap of all the new Christmas movies and series on Netflix US for Christmas 2020. This includes all the new Christmas releases on Netflix up to November 3rd, 2020.

Note: titles are listed from the date they were released on Netflix. A New York Christmas Wedding which was scheduled to release on Netflix on November 1st has yet to appear.

Full List of New Christmas Titles So Far in 2020

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jennifer Westcott

Cast: Morena Baccarin, Josh Hutcherson, Martin Short, John Cleese

Writer: Jennifer Westcott

Runtime: 89 min

As some of the titles below, Elliot The Littlest Reindeer has featured on Netflix before.

The movie which lasts just over an hour and a half is about the retirement plans by Blitzen putting Christmas at risk with a new member of the team having to get in the saddle with 4 days until Christmas.

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Family

Director: Michael Kampa

Cast: Denise Richards, Danny Glover, Cameron Seely, Katrina Begin

Writer: Spanky Dustin Ward (screenplay)

Runtime: 87 min

Christmas Break-in was a fixture in last years Christmas releases but is a welcome return despite not being the best-reviewed title.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie last year:

“Stranded at school before holiday break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving when a trio of robbers trespass and hold the janitor hostage.”

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2019 & 2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Childrens, Kids, Animated

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Drew Barber, Ashley Roberts, Lowrey Brown, Kristyl Tift, Manny Mahen

Runtime: 28 mins & 26 mins

For the kids, two animated specials got added to Netflix on the first of November. Both of which have streamed on Netflix previously.

Both specials we follow the furry friends of the Christmas elfs with one title about bringing joy to a young boy who may lose his Mom for Christmas.

Holidate (2020)

Released on Netflix: October 28th

Genre: Comedy, Romantic, Christmas, Holiday

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Runtime: 104 mins

Kicking off the holiday season for Netflix was Holidate which released just before November kicked off.

Reviews from critics were mixed for this one but reviews from audiences have been far kinder.

The movie puts a familiar twist on the classic Christmas rom-com formula. It’s about two strangers who agree to be each others plus one at holiday times to avoid the embarrassment of being seen single.