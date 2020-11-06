New Christmas Movies on Netflix: November 6th, 2020

Welcome to your ongoing daily recap of all the new Christmas movies and series on Netflix US for Christmas 2020. This includes all the new Christmas releases on Netflix up to November 6th, 2020.

If you want to see what we currently know is coming up on Netflix for Christmas, check out our Christmas 2020 preview.

Note: titles are listed from the date they were released on Netflix. A New York Christmas Wedding which was scheduled to release on Netflix on November 1st has yet to appear.

Full List of New Christmas Movie Released So Far in 2020

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romance, LGBTQ, Christmas

Director: Otoja Abit

Cast: Chris Noth, Denny Dillon, Tyra Ferrell, Joe Perrino

Writer: Otoja Abit

Runtime: 89 mins

Many regions of Netflix picked up this brand new Christmas movie (not an Original). Early reviews suggest this romance movie may not be the best you’ve ever seen but if you’re running out of Christmas romance movies on Netflix (which is hard to do) then check this out.

If you’re wanting to dive in, here’s what you can expect:

“As her wedding nears, a bride-to-be is visited by an angel who reveals what could have been if she’d followed feelings for her childhood best friend.”

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Christmas

Director: Maxwell McGuire

Cast: Natalie Hall, Evan Williams, Michael Gordon Shore, Steve Cumyn, Albert Brooks

Runtime: 87 mins

Another familiar romance story that bears a remarkable resemblance to the plot of Holidate seen further down this list.

It’s about two radio hosts that decide to team up to help each other out over Christmas as a couple. Of course, once they start to do so, they begin falling for each other.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Director: Martin Wood

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas

Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer

Runtime: 95 min

The second Netflix Original Christmas movie of 2020 probably got lost for most given it arrived around the election.

It’s about a congressional aide who is traveling to an airforce base in the hopes to close it down over Christmas. What she didn’t expect to find is an airforce pilot who she doesn’t click with at first but that relationship soon blossoms.

Christmas Catch (2018) & Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 4th

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

We’re teaming two titles up for this entry given they’re both by the same director and released in the same year.

Christmas Catch is about a cop working undercover to hunt down a diamond thief but ends up falling for him. The movie stars Emily Alatalo, Andrew Bushell, Franco Lo Presti and Genelle Williams.

Christmas with a Prince, on the other hand, will be familiar if you enjoyed the two A Christmas Prince movies. That movie stars Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean and Melinda Shankar.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jennifer Westcott

Cast: Morena Baccarin, Josh Hutcherson, Martin Short, John Cleese

Writer: Jennifer Westcott

Runtime: 89 min

As with some of the titles below, Elliot The Littlest Reindeer has featured on Netflix before.

The movie which lasts just over an hour and a half is about the retirement plans by Blitzen putting Christmas at risk with a new member of the team having to get in the saddle with four days until Christmas.

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Family

Director: Michael Kampa

Cast: Denise Richards, Danny Glover, Cameron Seely, Katrina Begin

Writer: Spanky Dustin Ward (screenplay)

Runtime: 87 min

Christmas Break-in was a fixture in last years Christmas releases but is a welcome return despite not being the best-reviewed title.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie last year:

“Stranded at school before holiday break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving when a trio of robbers trespass and hold the janitor hostage.”

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2019 & 2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Children’s, Kids, Animated

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Drew Barber, Ashley Roberts, Lowrey Brown, Kristyl Tift, Manny Mahen

Runtime: 28 mins & 26 mins

For the kids, two animated specials got added to Netflix on the first of November. Both of which have streamed on Netflix previously.

Both specials we follow the furry friends of the Christmas elves with one title about bringing joy to a young boy who may lose his Mom for Christmas.

Holidate (2020)

Released on Netflix: October 28th

Genre: Comedy, Romantic, Christmas, Holiday

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Runtime: 104 mins

Kicking off the holiday season for Netflix was Holidate which released just before November kicked off.

Reviews from critics were mixed for this one but reviews from audiences have been far kinder.

The movie puts a familiar twist on the classic Christmas rom-com formula. It’s about two strangers who agree to be each other’s plus one at holiday times to avoid the embarrassment of being seen single.