New Christmas Movies on Netflix: November 16th, 2020

Welcome to your ongoing daily recap of all the new Christmas movies available for the holiday season on Netflix in the US for Christmas 2020. This list currently includes all the new Christmas movies on Netflix up to November 13th, 2020.

If you want to see what we currently know is coming up on Netflix for Christmas, check out our Christmas 2020 preview.

Note: titles are listed from the date they were released on Netflix.

Full List of New Christmas Movie Released on Netflix So Far in 2020

White Christmas (1954)

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Director: Michael Curtiz

Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Runtime: 120 min

White Christmas has streamed on Netflix a number of times in the past but it’s always a pleasure to see it back especially at this time of year.

In case you haven’t seen the all-singing and dancing Christmas movies from the mid-1950s, here’s what you can expect:

“Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commanding officer, who is in danger of losing the place.”

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Released on Netflix: November 15th

Genre: Family, Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Greyston Holt, Bea Santos, Greg Vaughan, Deana Carter

Runtime: 84 min

On November 15th, Netflix scooped up the license to two of Justin G. Dyck’s recent movies.

The romantic movie has a bit of a country twist with plenty of songs from the genre present too.

Here’s what the story is about:

“When an unfulfilled country music star hides out in his hometown, he meets a budding interior designer who finds her way into his heart.”

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Genre: Romance, Christmas

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Sarah Troyer, Bradley Hamilton, Kevin McGarry, Samantha Gracie

Runtime: 84 min

Based on the novel by Caro Carson, this Christmas movie is another romantic serving from Justin G. Dyck.

The movie follows an entertainment lawyer who is trying to sign up a new act but ends up falling for someone.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 13th

Genre: Family, Musical

Director: David E. Talbert

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad

Runtime: 124 mins

Netflix’s big family event movie for the holidays is undoubtedly Jingle Jangle which according to the reviews at least, is a runaway success.

Featuring a big cast of names headlined by Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville, the movie takes you on a holiday adventure (including parts filmed in What’s on Netflix’s hometown of Norwich, England!) with one girl’s quest to save a small robot who has the power to change everything.

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romance, LGBTQ, Christmas

Director: Otoja Abit

Cast: Chris Noth, Denny Dillon, Tyra Ferrell, Joe Perrino

Writer: Otoja Abit

Runtime: 89 mins

Many regions of Netflix picked up this brand new Christmas movie (not an Original). Early reviews suggest this romance movie may not be the best you’ve ever seen but if you’re running out of Christmas romance movies on Netflix (which is hard to do) then check this out.

If you’re wanting to dive in, here’s what you can expect:

“As her wedding nears, a bride-to-be is visited by an angel who reveals what could have been if she’d followed feelings for her childhood best friend.”

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Christmas

Director: Maxwell McGuire

Cast: Natalie Hall, Evan Williams, Michael Gordon Shore, Steve Cumyn, Albert Brooks

Runtime: 87 mins

Another familiar romance story that bears a remarkable resemblance to the plot of Holidate seen further down this list.

It’s about two radio hosts that decide to team up to help each other out over Christmas as a couple. Of course, once they start to do so, they begin falling for each other.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Director: Martin Wood

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas

Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer

Runtime: 95 min

The second Netflix Original Christmas movie of 2020 probably got lost for most given it arrived around the election.

It’s about a congressional aide who is traveling to an airforce base in the hopes to close it down over Christmas. What she didn’t expect to find is an airforce pilot who she doesn’t click with at first but that relationship soon blossoms.

Christmas Catch (2018) & Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 4th

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

We’re teaming two titles up for this entry given they’re both by the same director and released in the same year.

Christmas Catch is about a cop working undercover to hunt down a diamond thief but ends up falling for him. The movie stars Emily Alatalo, Andrew Bushell, Franco Lo Presti and Genelle Williams.

Christmas with a Prince, on the other hand, will be familiar if you enjoyed the two A Christmas Prince movies. That movie stars Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean and Melinda Shankar.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jennifer Westcott

Cast: Morena Baccarin, Josh Hutcherson, Martin Short, John Cleese

Writer: Jennifer Westcott

Runtime: 89 min

As with some of the titles below, Elliot The Littlest Reindeer has featured on Netflix before.

The movie which lasts just over an hour and a half is about the retirement plans by Blitzen putting Christmas at risk with a new member of the team having to get in the saddle with four days until Christmas.

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Family

Director: Michael Kampa

Cast: Denise Richards, Danny Glover, Cameron Seely, Katrina Begin

Writer: Spanky Dustin Ward (screenplay)

Runtime: 87 min

Christmas Break-in was a fixture in last years Christmas releases but is a welcome return despite not being the best-reviewed title.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie last year:

“Stranded at school before holiday break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving when a trio of robbers trespass and hold the janitor hostage.”

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2019 & 2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Children’s, Kids, Animated

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Drew Barber, Ashley Roberts, Lowrey Brown, Kristyl Tift, Manny Mahen

Runtime: 28 mins & 26 mins

For the kids, two animated specials got added to Netflix on the first of November. Both of which have streamed on Netflix previously.

Both specials we follow the furry friends of the Christmas elves with one title about bringing joy to a young boy who may lose his Mom for Christmas.

Holidate (2020)

Released on Netflix: October 28th

Genre: Comedy, Romantic, Christmas, Holiday

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Runtime: 104 mins

Kicking off the holiday season for Netflix was Holidate which released just before November kicked off.

Reviews from critics were mixed for this one but reviews from audiences have been far kinder.

The movie puts a familiar twist on the classic Christmas rom-com formula. It’s about two strangers who agree to be each other’s plus one at holiday times to avoid the embarrassment of being seen single.