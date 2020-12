New Christmas Movies & TV Series on Netflix for 2020

Looking for a list of all the new Christmas movies and TV series added to Netflix? You’ve come to the right place as we’ve got every Christmas title added to Netflix in the US up to December 2nd, 2020. Let’s dive in.

If you want to see what we currently know is coming up on Netflix for Christmas, check out our Christmas 2020 preview.

Note: titles are listed from the date they were released on Netflix.

Full List of New Christmas TV Series Released on Netflix

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Released on Netflix: December 1st

Genre: Documentary

The Movies That Made Us came back this year with a sole season dedicated to your favorite Christmas movies. In the two episodes released, they take a look back at the development of both Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas (neither of which are streaming on Netflix sadly).

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2)

Released on Netflix: November 27th

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Hunter March, Candace Nelson, Adriano Zumbo

The festive time of the year means you’re probably going to be spending more time in the kitchen and if you’re looking for some festive inspiration, Sugar Rush is back for its second spin-off season.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Released on Netflix: November 18th

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Benjamin Bradley

If you love house make-over shows and Christmas, this is a match made in heaven for you. Following decorated interior designer Benjamin Bradley who is known by his alter-ego Mr. Christmas, as he helps people transform their homes into winter wonderlands.

Dash & Lily

Released on Netflix: November 10th

Genre: Romance

Cast: Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata

Netflix’s featured TV series for the holiday season has undoubtedly been Dash & Lily. Adapted from the series of books, the series has scored highly with audiences and instantly led people to ponder whether a second season is on the way (our intel says it is).

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City.”

Full List of New Christmas Movie Released on Netflix

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020)

Released on Netflix: December 1st

Genre: Animation, Short, Adventure

Director: Damien O’Connor

Cast: Lucy O’Connell

Writer: Frank McCourt (created by), Damien O’Connor

Runtime: 47 min

The Irish animated movie Angela’s Christmas returned for a sequel this year and given an expanded runtime.

Angela once again returns for another Christmas adventure. This time around, her father is working far from home and not happy with the situation, Angela plots a plan to get her family back together for the holiday season.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 25th

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Runtime: 112 min

Advertisement

Kurt Russell boots up once again for his second outing as the grey-haired gift-giver. We see most of the cast return from the first movie and the crew too including Chris Columbus (Home Alone) behind the camera.

Reviews aren’t quite up to the same standard as the first with many complaints laying on its outlandish plot.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020)

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Greg Rankin, TJ Sullivan

Cast: Noah Kaye Bentley, Brennley Brown, Zach Callison, Nicolas Cantu, Skai Jackson, Marsai Martin

Runtime: 46 min

The first of the Dreamworks lineup for Christmas 2020 came with this special based on the How to Train Your Dragons license but aimed at a younger audience.

In this special, you’ll be learning about Odinyule which is the Viking version of Christmas.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 22nd

Genre: Musical, Christmas, Drama

Director: Debbie Allen

Cast: Dolly Parton, Treat Williams, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis

Runtime: 98 mins

Dolly Parton isn’t a stranger to Netflix having premiered her big TV series, Heartstrings last year on Netflix. Now, she and her production company are back with a new Christmas adventure.

The movie itself follows a town that’s on the brink of being sold by a Grinch-like figure, but will a bit of Christmas spirit (and some helping from Dolly) help the town?

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 19th

Genre: Romantic, Family

Director: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, Mia Lloyd, Lachlan Nieboer, Ricky Norwood

Runtime: 97 mins

The Princess Switch returns for its second outing with a sequel that ups the ante by giving us not one, not two, but three Vanessa Hudgens. We’re convinced that The Princess Switch resides within the Orphan Black universe but that’s a topic for another time.

Here’s what you can expect from the second movie:

“When Margaret’s Christmas coronation complicates her love life, her double Stacy steps in to save the day. But will a third look-alike ruin their plan?”

White Christmas (1954)

Released on Netflix: November 15th

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Director: Michael Curtiz

Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Runtime: 120 min

White Christmas has streamed on Netflix a number of times in the past but it’s always a pleasure to see it back especially at this time of year.

In case you haven’t seen the all-singing and dancing Christmas movies from the mid-1950s, here’s what you can expect:

“Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commanding officer, who is in danger of losing the place.”

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Released on Netflix: November 15th

Genre: Family, Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Greyston Holt, Bea Santos, Greg Vaughan, Deana Carter

Runtime: 84 min

On November 15th, Netflix scooped up the license to two of Justin G. Dyck’s recent movies.

The romantic movie has a bit of a country twist with plenty of songs from the genre present too.

Here’s what the story is about:

“When an unfulfilled country music star hides out in his hometown, he meets a budding interior designer who finds her way into his heart.”

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Genre: Romance, Christmas

Director: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Sarah Troyer, Bradley Hamilton, Kevin McGarry, Samantha Gracie

Runtime: 84 min

Based on the novel by Caro Carson, this Christmas movie is another romantic serving from Justin G. Dyck.

The movie follows an entertainment lawyer who is trying to sign up a new act but ends up falling for someone.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 13th

Genre: Family, Musical

Director: David E. Talbert

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad

Runtime: 124 mins

Netflix’s big family event movie for the holidays is undoubtedly Jingle Jangle which according to the reviews at least, is a runaway success.

Featuring a big cast of names headlined by Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville, the movie takes you on a holiday adventure (including parts filmed in What’s on Netflix’s hometown of Norwich, England!) with one girl’s quest to save a small robot who has the power to change everything.

If you love the VFX of the movie, check out our interview with the team behind it from Framestore.

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romance, LGBTQ, Christmas

Director: Otoja Abit

Cast: Chris Noth, Denny Dillon, Tyra Ferrell, Joe Perrino

Writer: Otoja Abit

Runtime: 89 mins

Many regions of Netflix picked up this brand new Christmas movie (not an Original). Early reviews suggest this romance movie may not be the best you’ve ever seen but if you’re running out of Christmas romance movies on Netflix (which is hard to do) then check this out.

If you’re wanting to dive in, here’s what you can expect:

“As her wedding nears, a bride-to-be is visited by an angel who reveals what could have been if she’d followed feelings for her childhood best friend.”

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Christmas

Director: Maxwell McGuire

Cast: Natalie Hall, Evan Williams, Michael Gordon Shore, Steve Cumyn, Albert Brooks

Runtime: 87 mins

Another familiar romance story that bears a remarkable resemblance to the plot of Holidate seen further down this list.

It’s about two radio hosts that decide to team up to help each other out over Christmas as a couple. Of course, once they start to do so, they begin falling for each other.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Released on Netflix: November 5th

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Director: Martin Wood

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, Kat Graham, Aaron Douglas

Writer: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer

Runtime: 95 min

The second Netflix Original Christmas movie of 2020 probably got lost for most viewers, given it arrived around the election.

It’s about a congressional aide who is traveling to an airforce base in the hopes to close it down over Christmas. What she didn’t expect to find is an airforce pilot who she doesn’t click with at first but that relationship soon blossoms.

Christmas Catch (2018) & Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 4th

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Director: Justin G. Dyck

We’re teaming two titles up for this entry given they’re both by the same director and released in the same year.

Christmas Catch is about a cop working undercover to hunt down a diamond thief but ends up falling for him. The movie stars Emily Alatalo, Andrew Bushell, Franco Lo Presti and Genelle Williams.

Christmas with a Prince, on the other hand, will be familiar if you enjoyed the two A Christmas Prince movies. That movie stars Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean and Melinda Shankar.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jennifer Westcott

Cast: Morena Baccarin, Josh Hutcherson, Martin Short, John Cleese

Writer: Jennifer Westcott

Runtime: 89 min

As with some of the titles below, Elliot The Littlest Reindeer has featured on Netflix before.

The movie, which lasts just over an hour and a half, is about the retirement plans by Blitzen putting Christmas at risk with a new member of the team having to get in the saddle just four days before Christmas.

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Family

Director: Michael Kampa

Cast: Denise Richards, Danny Glover, Cameron Seely, Katrina Begin

Writer: Spanky Dustin Ward (screenplay)

Runtime: 87 min

Christmas Break-in was a fixture in last year’s Christmas releases but is a welcome return despite not being the best-reviewed title.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie last year:

“Stranded at school before holiday break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving when a trio of robbers trespass and hold the janitor hostage.”

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2019 & 2018)

Released on Netflix: November 1st

Genre: Children’s, Kids, Animated

Director: Chanda Bell

Cast: Brad Hyland, Drew Barber, Ashley Roberts, Lowrey Brown, Kristyl Tift, Manny Mahen

Runtime: 28 mins & 26 mins

For the kids, two animated specials got added to Netflix on the first of November. Both of which have streamed on Netflix previously.

Both specials we follow the furry friends of the Christmas elves with one title about bringing joy to a young boy who may lose his Mom for Christmas.

Holidate (2020)

Released on Netflix: October 28th

Genre: Comedy, Romantic, Christmas, Holiday

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Runtime: 104 mins

Kicking off the holiday season for Netflix was Holidate which released just before November kicked off.

Reviews from critics were mixed for this one but reviews from audiences have been far kinder.

The movie puts a familiar twist on the classic Christmas rom-com formula. It’s about two strangers who agree to be each other’s plus one at holiday times to avoid the embarrassment of being seen single.