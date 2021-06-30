New Hindi & Indian Movies & Shows on Netflix: June 2021

Viewed from one perspective, June was a very slow month for Indian content on Netflix, with just three movies and one series added. From another perspective, 75% of the Indian films and shows added this month were Netflix Originals! Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in June 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: June 2021

Sarbath (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Prabhakaran

Cast: Kathir, Soori, Rahasya Gorak

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: June 11

Chennai-based IT professional Arivu (Kathir) returns to his small town for his older brother’s wedding, but the nuptials are suddenly called off. Only then does Arivu realize that the “bold, stylish and sharp” woman he’s fallen in love with is the same woman who was supposed to marry his brother. Director Prabhakaran’s Sarbath feature debut is also the first onscreen collaboration between actors Kathir and Soori, who plays Arivu’s best friend.

Skater Girl (2021) N

Language: English & Hindi

Runtime: 109 Minutes

Director: Manjari Makijany

Cast: Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel

Genre: Coming-of-age, Sports | Added to Netflix: June 11

While visiting her late father’s small village in Rajasthan, London advertising executive Jessica introduces the local children to skateboarding. The kids immediately take to the sport, in particular a teenage girl named Prerna, who sees it as a chance to break free of the destiny prescribed by her caste and gender. The makers of Skater Girl (originally titled Desert Dolphin) built a skatepark in Rajasthan for the filming that remains in use by local children.

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo

Genre: Action Thriller, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: June 18

Eagle-eyed What’s on Netflix readers will recognize Dhanush’s name from the all-star cast of the Russo Brothers’ super expensive thriller The Gray Man, set to release on Netflix in 2022. Dhanush plays Suruli, a gangster from Madurai eager to leave his life of crime and settle down after one last score. A British mobster named Peter (James Cosmo, aka Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones and a million other roles) flies Suruli to London to infiltrate the gang of a Tamil-speaking don named Sivadoss and eliminate him. The job gets complicated as Suruli learns more about the people Sivadoss is trying to help with his money and Peter’s xenophobia.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: June 2021

Ray (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Directors: Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey, Vasan Bala

Cast: Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvardhan Kapoor

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Anthology | Added to Netflix: June 25

The anthology series Ray features adaptations of four stories by renowned filmmaker and author Satyajit Ray. Each short film clocks in at around an hour. Forget Me Not (dir. Srijit Mukherji) stars Ali Fazal as an entrepreneur whose infallible memory is brought into question. In Bahrupiya (dir. Mukherji, again), Kay Kay Menon plays an aggrieved office worker with a secret talent for makeup and prosthetics. Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have a fateful encounter on a train in director Abhishek Chaubey’s Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. After lampooning himself as a desperate and insecure star in the terrific Netflix Original film AK vs AK, Harshvardhan Kapoor plays another desperate, insecure star in Spotlight (dir. Vasan Bala).

