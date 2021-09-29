New Indian (Hindi) Movies and Shows on Netflix: September 2021

For the second month in a row, Netflix grew its Indian catalog primarily through the addition of third-party titles, many of which returned after previously expiring from the streaming service. New Original content added this month included one Hindi film, a Kannada true-crime series, and Kota Factory Season 2. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in September 2021.

Missed any of the Indian August 2021 additions?

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: September 2021

Anjaam (1994)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 170 Minutes

Director: Rahul Rawali

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Tinnu Anand

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 1

An industrialist’s twisted obsession with a beautiful flight attendant costs her everything, until all that remains is her desire for revenge. Shah Rukh Khan won a 1994 Filmfare Award for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role” for his part in Anjaam. Madhuri Dixit was nominated for “Best Actress” for Anjaam but lost to herself for her performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (also available on Netflix).

Shikara (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 118 Minutes

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Sadia Khateeb, Aadil Khan, Zain Khan Durrani

Genre: Drama, History, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 1

A love story spanning three decades follows a couple from their idyllic life in Kashmir to their forced relocation to a refugee camp within India. Kashmir-born director Vidhu Vinod Chopra drew inspiration from his family’s own experience and from the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots by Rahul Pandita, who co-wrote Shikara‘s screenplay.

Dhanak (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 106 Minutes

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria, Vipin Sharma

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Feel-Good | Added to Netflix: September 2

Dhanak (“Rainbow“) is a hidden gem! 10-year-old Pari makes a promise to her little brother Chotu to cure his blindness. When Pari sees her favorite movie star on a poster for a vision charity, she takes Chotu on a 300 km trek across the deserts of Rajasthan to meet the star at a film shoot and ask for his help. The siblings are absolutely adorable, and the story is sweet and funny, with just enough danger to keep things interesting. It’s a delightful modern fairy tale.

Gurgaon (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: Shanker Raman

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Oberoi, Aamir Bashir

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 2

Drowning in gambling debt and sick of being overlooked by his wealthy father in favor of his sister, Nikki hatches a scheme to kidnap his sister Preet and extract ransom money from their dad. Of course, things don’t go as smoothly as Nikki planned in this neo-noir thriller.

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Antony Varghese, Sarath Kumar, Tito Wilson

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 5

Angamaly Diaries is back on Netflix. A group of childhood friends grow up to form a gang — led by the ambitious Vincent Pepe (Antony Varghese) — in order to exert their influence over their hometown of Angamaly. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery cast 86 debutant actors for this tale of romance, fights, and friendship.

Little Singham: Black Shadow (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 47 Minutes

Director: Prakash Satam

Cast: Sumriddhi Shukla, Jigna Bharadwaj, Sonal Kaushal

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: September 11

Little Singham’s inner strength is put to the test when he’s forced to battle his demonic arch-enemy Kaal without his superpowers.

Tughlaq Durbar (2021)

Languages: Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Delhiprasad Deenadayalan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Raashi Khanna

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: September 11

Vijay Sethupathi stars as Singam, an aspiring politician with a traumatic childhood. Just as Singam gains the favor of a powerful but corrupt legislator named Rayappan, a head injury creates an alter ego within Singam’s mind: a vigilante devoted to exposing crooked politicians.

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Directors: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor

Genre: Romance, Drama, Anthology | Added to Netflix: September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya (“Untold Stories“) is an anthology film that’s actually classified as a single movie, unlike other recent Netflix anthologies that have been subdivided into segments. Three talented directors — including Abhishek Chaubey, who directed a segment in June’s Original series Ray — tell tales of blossoming romance, infidelity, and a man in love with a mannequin.

Avvai Shanmughi (1996)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: K.S. Ravikumar

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Meena, Gemini Ganesan

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 20

In this remake of Mrs. Doubtfire, Kamal Haasan plays a divorced father who disguises himself as an old woman and works as a nanny in order to spend time with his daughter. Avvai Shanmughi is directed by K.S. Ravikumar and written by the delightfully named Crazy Mohan.

Jeans (1998)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 175 Minutes

Director: S. Shankar

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prashanth, Nassar

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 20

All three of the lead actors in Jeans play double roles. When father Nachiappan (who has a twin brother named Pechiappan) learns that his son Visu (who has a twin brother named Ramu) has fallen in love with Madhu, he forbids the marriage on the grounds that his sons must marry a set of identical twins. So Madhu invents a fake twin sister named Vaishnavi for Ramu in order to buy Visu time to change Nachiappan’s mind. Jeans was India’s submission to the 1998 Oscars in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category, although it ultimately wasn’t nominated.

Minsara Kanavu (1997)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: Rajiv Menon

Cast: Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Arvind Swamy

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 20

Thomas reunites with his childhood friend Priya and falls in love with her, but she wants to become a nun. Thomas employs Deva’s help to persuade Priya give up her holy ambitions, only for Deva and Priya to fall for each other. Minsara Kanavu features a soundtrack by A.R. Rahman.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: September 2021

Luv Kushh (2012)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

Cast: Sonam Shekhawat

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: September 2

This animated series follows the exploits of energetic brothers Luv and Kushh, the twin sons of Lord Rama and Sita who appear in the last book of the Ramayana.

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 26

Cast: Bajrangbali Singh, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Chandan Anand

Genre: Drama, Epic| Added to Netflix: September 15

Following the battle of Mahabharata, the god Chitragupta stands in judgment of the participants. Each episode features a different character recounting their role in the war.

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Language: Hindi

Season: 1

Episodes: 11

Cast: Manwendra Tripathy

Genre: Food, History, Documentary | Added to Netflix: September 15

The documentary series Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (“Kings, Kitchens and Other Stories“) examines the cultural significance and historical influences on food from eleven different regions in India, paying particular attention to royal dining habits.

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 26

Cast: Radhika Apte, Atul Srivastava, Bhanu Uday

Genre: Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: September 15

Fans of the terrific Netflix Original black comedy Ludo will want to check out director Anurag Basu’s earlier TV project, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. Over the course of 26 episodes, Basu brings to life 20 classic novels and short stories by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Each story has its own unique background score, and authentic costumes were used to create the feel of Bengal in the 1920s.

Crime Stories: India Detectives (2021) N

Language: Kannada

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, True Crime | Added to Netflix: September 22

Viewers follow police in Bengaluru (aka Bangalore) as they investigate four real-life crimes, from kidnapping to murder. The series’ dialogue is primarily in Kannada, but dubbed Hindi and English language options are available as well.

Kota Factory (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 10

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 24

Netflix picked up the web series Kota Factory after its first season, boosting the budget for a second season of the black & white comedy/drama. The aspiring engineering students are back for another round of classes designed to help them pass their college entrance exams, struggling with difficult decisions and raging hormones along the way.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!