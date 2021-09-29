New Indian (Hindi) Movies and Shows on Netflix: September 2021

For the second month in a row, Netflix grew its Indian catalog primarily through the addition of third-party titles, many of which returned after previously expiring from the streaming service. New Original content added this month included one Hindi film, a Kannada true-crime series, and Kota Factory Season 2. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in September 2021.
N = Netflix Original
New Indian Movies on Netflix: September 2021
Anjaam (1994)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 170 Minutes
Director: Rahul Rawali
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Tinnu Anand
Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 1
An industrialist’s twisted obsession with a beautiful flight attendant costs her everything, until all that remains is her desire for revenge. Shah Rukh Khan won a 1994 Filmfare Award for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role” for his part in Anjaam. Madhuri Dixit was nominated for “Best Actress” for Anjaam but lost to herself for her performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (also available on Netflix).
Shikara (2020)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 118 Minutes
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Cast: Sadia Khateeb, Aadil Khan, Zain Khan Durrani
Genre: Drama, History, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 1
A love story spanning three decades follows a couple from their idyllic life in Kashmir to their forced relocation to a refugee camp within India. Kashmir-born director Vidhu Vinod Chopra drew inspiration from his family’s own experience and from the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots by Rahul Pandita, who co-wrote Shikara‘s screenplay.
Dhanak (2015)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 106 Minutes
Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
Cast: Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria, Vipin Sharma
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Feel-Good | Added to Netflix: September 2
Dhanak (“Rainbow“) is a hidden gem! 10-year-old Pari makes a promise to her little brother Chotu to cure his blindness. When Pari sees her favorite movie star on a poster for a vision charity, she takes Chotu on a 300 km trek across the deserts of Rajasthan to meet the star at a film shoot and ask for his help. The siblings are absolutely adorable, and the story is sweet and funny, with just enough danger to keep things interesting. It’s a delightful modern fairy tale.
Gurgaon (2016)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 107 Minutes
Director: Shanker Raman
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Oberoi, Aamir Bashir
Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 2
Drowning in gambling debt and sick of being overlooked by his wealthy father in favor of his sister, Nikki hatches a scheme to kidnap his sister Preet and extract ransom money from their dad. Of course, things don’t go as smoothly as Nikki planned in this neo-noir thriller.
Angamaly Diaries (2017)
Language: Malayalam
Runtime: 132 Minutes
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Cast: Antony Varghese, Sarath Kumar, Tito Wilson
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 5
Angamaly Diaries is back on Netflix. A group of childhood friends grow up to form a gang — led by the ambitious Vincent Pepe (Antony Varghese) — in order to exert their influence over their hometown of Angamaly. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery cast 86 debutant actors for this tale of romance, fights, and friendship.
Little Singham: Black Shadow (2021)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 47 Minutes
Director: Prakash Satam
Cast: Sumriddhi Shukla, Jigna Bharadwaj, Sonal Kaushal
Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: September 11
Little Singham’s inner strength is put to the test when he’s forced to battle his demonic arch-enemy Kaal without his superpowers.
Tughlaq Durbar (2021)
Languages: Tamil & Telugu
Runtime: 145 Minutes
Director: Delhiprasad Deenadayalan
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Raashi Khanna
Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: September 11
Vijay Sethupathi stars as Singam, an aspiring politician with a traumatic childhood. Just as Singam gains the favor of a powerful but corrupt legislator named Rayappan, a head injury creates an alter ego within Singam’s mind: a vigilante devoted to exposing crooked politicians.
Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 110 Minutes
Directors: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary
Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor
Genre: Romance, Drama, Anthology | Added to Netflix: September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya (“Untold Stories“) is an anthology film that’s actually classified as a single movie, unlike other recent Netflix anthologies that have been subdivided into segments. Three talented directors — including Abhishek Chaubey, who directed a segment in June’s Original series Ray — tell tales of blossoming romance, infidelity, and a man in love with a mannequin.
Avvai Shanmughi (1996)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 161 Minutes
Director: K.S. Ravikumar
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Meena, Gemini Ganesan
Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 20
In this remake of Mrs. Doubtfire, Kamal Haasan plays a divorced father who disguises himself as an old woman and works as a nanny in order to spend time with his daughter. Avvai Shanmughi is directed by K.S. Ravikumar and written by the delightfully named Crazy Mohan.
Jeans (1998)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 175 Minutes
Director: S. Shankar
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prashanth, Nassar
Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 20
All three of the lead actors in Jeans play double roles. When father Nachiappan (who has a twin brother named Pechiappan) learns that his son Visu (who has a twin brother named Ramu) has fallen in love with Madhu, he forbids the marriage on the grounds that his sons must marry a set of identical twins. So Madhu invents a fake twin sister named Vaishnavi for Ramu in order to buy Visu time to change Nachiappan’s mind. Jeans was India’s submission to the 1998 Oscars in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category, although it ultimately wasn’t nominated.
Minsara Kanavu (1997)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 153 Minutes
Director: Rajiv Menon
Cast: Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Arvind Swamy
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 20
Thomas reunites with his childhood friend Priya and falls in love with her, but she wants to become a nun. Thomas employs Deva’s help to persuade Priya give up her holy ambitions, only for Deva and Priya to fall for each other. Minsara Kanavu features a soundtrack by A.R. Rahman.
New Indian TV Series on Netflix: September 2021
Luv Kushh (2012)
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 13
Cast: Sonam Shekhawat
Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: September 2
This animated series follows the exploits of energetic brothers Luv and Kushh, the twin sons of Lord Rama and Sita who appear in the last book of the Ramayana.
Dharmakshetra (2014)
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 26
Cast: Bajrangbali Singh, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Chandan Anand
Genre: Drama, Epic| Added to Netflix: September 15
Following the battle of Mahabharata, the god Chitragupta stands in judgment of the participants. Each episode features a different character recounting their role in the war.
Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)
Language: Hindi
Season: 1
Episodes: 11
Cast: Manwendra Tripathy
Genre: Food, History, Documentary | Added to Netflix: September 15
The documentary series Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (“Kings, Kitchens and Other Stories“) examines the cultural significance and historical influences on food from eleven different regions in India, paying particular attention to royal dining habits.
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 26
Cast: Radhika Apte, Atul Srivastava, Bhanu Uday
Genre: Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: September 15
Fans of the terrific Netflix Original black comedy Ludo will want to check out director Anurag Basu’s earlier TV project, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. Over the course of 26 episodes, Basu brings to life 20 classic novels and short stories by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Each story has its own unique background score, and authentic costumes were used to create the feel of Bengal in the 1920s.
Crime Stories: India Detectives (2021) N
Language: Kannada
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 4
Genre: Documentary, True Crime | Added to Netflix: September 22
Viewers follow police in Bengaluru (aka Bangalore) as they investigate four real-life crimes, from kidnapping to murder. The series’ dialogue is primarily in Kannada, but dubbed Hindi and English language options are available as well.
Kota Factory (2021) N
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 2
Episodes: 10
Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 24
Netflix picked up the web series Kota Factory after its first season, boosting the budget for a second season of the black & white comedy/drama. The aspiring engineering students are back for another round of classes designed to help them pass their college entrance exams, struggling with difficult decisions and raging hormones along the way.
