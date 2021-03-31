New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: March 2021

Though Netflix added just a handful of new Indian properties this month, the titles that joined the streamer are hot off the presses, including two new Netflix Original movies and one new Original series. The oldest of the non-Original titles — Indoo Ki Jawani — released in theaters as recently as December 2020. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in March 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: March 2021

Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Abir Sengupta

Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Rakesh Bedi

Genre: Coming-of-age, Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 2

Naive Indoo (Kiara Advani) discovers her boyfriend having sex with another woman, so she decides to gain some experience of her own by finding a one-night-stand via a dating app. When Indoo learns that her date wasn’t completely truthful in his online profile, she gets caught up in a case of false identities and a terrorist plot — all while trying to make sure her gossipy neighbors don’t catch her with a man in her house.

Aelay (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: Halitha Shameem

Cast: P. Samuthirakani, Manikandan, Madhumathi Padmanathan

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 4

A son reexamines his relationship with his father when the young man returns to his rural village after his father’s death. Aelay is billed as a “neo-realistic” comedy, because the only two professional actors in the movie are the pair playing father and son. The rest of the cast are residents of the village of Manjunayakanpatti, where Aelay was filmed.

Bombay Rose (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 93 Minutes

Director: Gitanjali Rao

Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Drama, Animated | Added to Netflix: March 8

The love between two dreamers is put to the test in a city torn apart by religious divisions. Director Gitanjali Rao’s bold choice to tell an animated story for adults was well-received at various international film festivals. Bombay Rose‘s frame-by-frame painted animation is stylistically influenced by sources as varied as Mughal miniatures and truck art.

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Hemambar Jasti

Cast: Deepann, Vetri, Mumtaz Sorcar

Genre: Romantic Drama, Anthology | Added to Netflix: March 15

C/O Kaadhal (“Care of Love“) is the Tamil remake of 2018’s C/o Kancharapalem, which Film Companion named one of its “25 Greatest Telugu Films of the Decade” (and which is also available on Netflix). Like the original, the remake follows four couples of different ages, classes, and religions from the same small town as they navigate love and the prospect of marriage.

Pagglait (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Director: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 26

Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra, from the hilarious Netflix Original Film Ludo) is a young woman widowed just months after her wedding. Surrounded by family members and friends with their own ideas about how she should grieve for her husband, Sandhya realizes she must assert her will if she wants to live a life of her own choosing.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: March 2021

Bombay Begums (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: March 8

“The question is how far will you go to survive in this City of Dreams?” Five women from different generations and from across the socio-economic spectrum face personal and professional struggles in modern day Mumbai. Bombay Begums is show creator Alankrita Shrivastava’s second project for Netflix after the 2020 Original film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

