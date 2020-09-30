New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: September 2020

Netflix got an infusion of Indian movies from Viacom 18 in the middle of September, followed by a slate of Shemaroo Entertainment titles later in the month, including both of the great Ishqiya fims. Other new additions of note include the unique Hindi science fiction flick Cargo and the Netflix Original Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in September 2020.

If you missed our roundup of new Indian titles from August 2020, they’re still available and you can find a complete list of Hindi movies and TV series on Netflix US via our library pages.

Note: Titles marked with an N are Netflix Originals

New Indian Movies on Netflix: September 2020

Soldier (1998)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla & Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Cast: Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Suresh Oberoi

Genre: Action Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 1

A man on the run from Indian police flees to Australia, where he falls in love with the daughter of a powerful crook. Soldier was the first film actress Preity Zinta shot, but Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Dil Se (also on Netflix) released first and is considered her debut movie.

Cargo (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 113 Minutes

Director: Arati Kadav

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Nandu Madhav

Genre: Science Fiction | Added to Netflix: September 8

In an alternate future where demons guide human souls to the next life from aboard huge spaceships, a solitary astronaut’s comfortable existence is shaken up by his eager new assistant. Stylistically and thematically, Cargo has much in common with older sci-fi like the original Star Trek series, in that it’s low-tech, colorful, and more optimistic than a lot of contemporary sci-fi. It’s compelling and well-acted, and a delight to watch.

Aapla Manus (2018)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Satish Rajwade

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghvan, Iravati Harshe

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 10

An old man falls from a balcony in what is believed to be a suicide attempt, but the investigating detective suspects the man’s son and daughter-in-law are hiding something. Aapla Manus is the first Marathi-language film produced by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Abhijeet Deshpande

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parshurami, Nandita Patkar

Genre: Biopic, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 10

The biopic based on the life of popular Marathi actor Kashinath Ghanekar follows his unusual path to stardom, from his first career as a dental surgeon to his success on stage and screen.

Bhai: Vyaki Ki Valli — Poorvardha (2019)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Cast: Sagar Deshmukh, Vijay Kenkre, Iravati Harshe

Genre: Drama, Biopic | Added to Netflix: September 10

Bhai: Vyaki Ki Valli is a biopic based on the life of famous Marathi writer, composer, and director Purushottam Laxman Deshpande. The film is split into two halves, with Poorvardha being the first and Uttaradh being the second.

Bhai: Vyaki Ki Valli — Uttarardh (2019)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Cast: Sagar Deshmukh, Vijay Kenkre, Iravati Harshe

Genre: Drama, Biopic | Added to Netflix: September 10

This is the second half of the Purushottam Laxman Deshpande biopic, Bhai: Vyaki Ki Valli.

Cycle (2018)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 95 Minutes

Director: Prakash Kunte

Cast: Hrishikesh Joshi, Bhalchandra Kadam, Priyadarshan Jadhav

Genre: Family | Added to Netflix: September 10

Keshav is a well-respected man, but he’s overly possessive of the yellow bicycle handed down to him by his grandfather. Thieves steal the bike and pretend to be Keshav’s cousins in order to piggyback off his reputation. During his quest to retrieve his stolen cycle, Keshav learns a lesson about placing too much importance on material things.

Dhh (2017)

Language: Gujarati

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Manish Saini

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Kahaan, Kuldeep Sodha

Genre: Family | Added to Netflix: September 10

Three desperate boys write to their favorite magician seeking a trick that will help them pass their exams. To their surprise, the magician — played by Naseeruddin Shah — responds with the perfect spell. The movie features a soundtrack by the fusion rock band Meghdhanush.

Kaagar (2019)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 129 Minutes

Director: Makarand Rane

Cast: Rinku Rajguru, Shubhankar Tawde, Shashank Shende

Genre: Political Drama | Added to Netflix: September 10

Violence and social unrest force a woman to learn how survive and thrive in the dangerous world of small town Maharashtra politics.

PhotoCopy (2016)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Vijay Maurya

Cast: Parna Pethe, Chetan Chitnis, Anshuman Joshi

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 10

Parna Pethe plays identical twin sisters who fall in love with the same guy — but the sisters don’t confide in each other, so he doesn’t realize that he’s dating two different people.

Poshter Girl (2016)

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Sameer Patil

Cast: Sonalee Kulkarni, Hrishikesh Joshi, Jitendra Joshi

Genre: Comedy, Social Issue | Added to Netflix: September 10

Due to its longstanding embrace of female infanticide, the town of Tekwade is overrun with bachelors with no potential brides. Chaos erupts when the local milkman’s beautiful niece comes to visit. Little do the fellas know: she has a score to settle.

Anaamika (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 129 Minutes

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Nayantara, Vaibhav Reddy, Pasupathy

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 17

Anaamika is the Telugu remake of the excellent Hindi thriller Kahaani (also on Netflix). A pregnant woman comes to Hyderabad in search of her missing husband. Things get increasingly dangerous as she and a helpful police officer get closer to the truth.

Nee Enge En Anbe (2014)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Nayantara, Vaibhav Reddy, Pasupathy

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 17

Nee Enge En Anbe is the Tamil version of Anaamika. Both versions of the film were shot simultaneously in Hyderabad (although Nee Enge En Anbe runs eight minutes longer).

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: September 18

The latest movie from Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava stars lauded actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. They play cousins living in a Delhi suburb who have a falling out just as their personal lives are thrown into upheaval, forcing them to make hard choices. The film’s Hindi title translates to “Dolly, Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars.”

Bhaji in Problem (2013)

Language: Punjabi

Runtime: 117 Minutes

Director: Smeep Kang

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Guggi, Ragini Khanna

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 19

Actor Gippy Grewal reunites with director Smeep Kang for the comedy Bhaji in Problem. Grewal plays Jeeta, a man who falls for a beautiful woman whose brother, Sandeep, opposes their relationship. However, Jeeta knows that Sandeep is secretly married to two different women, giving Jeeta significant leverage over his potential future brother-in-law.

Black (2015)

Language: Bengali

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Raja Chanda

Cast: Soham Chakraborty, Bidya Sinha Mim, Ashish Vidyarthi

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: September 19

Young Biltu’s police officer father was driven to suicide after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit. As an adult, Biltu adopts the nickname “Bullet” and sets out for violent revenge.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Soha Ali Khan

Genre: Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 19

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s sequel to 2011’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster picks up where the first film left off. Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan join Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill from the original in a continuation of this saga of ancient royal feuds, modern politics, and ambitious women.

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: Akashdeep

Cast: Boman Irani, Vir Das, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 19

Boman Irani and Vir Das play a couple of dimwits who make a mess of their attempt to rescue a kidnapped bureaucrat in Fiji in the comic caper Santa Banta Pvt Ltd.

The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)

Language: Bengali

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Director: Rajesh Ganguly

Cast: Jeet, Abir Chatterjee, Priyanka Sarkar

Genre: Thriller, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 19

A timid family man undergoes a radical personality shift when he meets a mysterious friend in this unofficial remake of Fight Club.

Time Out (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 98 Minutes

Director: Rikhil Bahadur

Cast: Chirag Malhotra, Pranay Pachauri, Kaamya Sharma

Genre: Drama, LGBTQ | Added to Netflix: September 26

A 14-year-old boy’s comfortable existence among Delhi’s upper crust is thrown into turmoil when the older brother he adores comes out as gay.

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Director: Rajat Kapoor

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Pahwa

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: September 28

Family man and travel agent Raje (Sanjay Mishra) vows to only believe what he sees with his own eyes — a proposition that causes as many problems as it solves. By his logic, how can Raje tell a client how long a flight will take if he’s never taken it himself? Ankhon Dekhi is delightful.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 28

The uncle-nephew conman duo from Ishqiya return in Dedh Ishqiya (“Ishqiya 1 1/2“), the rare sequel that’s as good as — or maybe even better — than the original. This time, Uncle Kaalujaan poses as a poet hoping to woo a beautiful widow, while nephew Babban falls for the widow’s lovely assistant. But the beguiling women have plans of their own.

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi

Genre: Slapstick Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 28

This is a reboot of 2006’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor returning from the original cast, along with several other supporting actors. Gopal’s (Devgn) soap-opera-addicted wife Ekta (Kareena Kapoor) grows suspicious after a good deed keeps her husband away from home for the night. Turns out he inadvertently got himself mixed up in kidnapping and murder case while rescuing a beautiful woman.

Ishqiya (2009)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 28

The performances in Ishqiya are riveting and pitch-perfect. A thief and his partner-in-crime/nephew hide from their creditors at the home of a deceased criminal associate. The man’s widow seduces both men before revealing a canny scheme to make them all rich.

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Ken Ghosh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shernaz Treasury

Genre: Coming-of-Age Romance | Added to Netflix: September 28

Thinking that having a girlfriend will make him popular on campus, college student Rajiv tricks the woman who’s been in love with him for years into dating him, even though he doesn’t reciprocate her feelings. Ishq Vishk is Shahid Kapoor’s debut movie, and the first of his four on-screen pairings with Amrita Rao.

Jab We Met (2007)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 28

A chance meeting between a depressed businessman and chatterbox aboard a train leads to a series of adventures and, eventually, romance. The critical and commercial success of Jab We Met helped make director Imtiaz Ali a household name.

Mann (1999)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 173 Minutes

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: September 28

Based on the 1957 Hollywood film An Affair to Remember, Mann stars Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala as artists who fall in love aboard a cruise ship, even though they’re engaged to other people. They plan to cancel their engagements and reunite in six months, but fate intervenes.

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 129 Minutes

Director: Navdeep Singh

Cast: Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 28

Inspired by the Hollywood thriller Chinatown, Manorama Six Feet Under features Abhay Deol as an aspiring crime novelist hired by a wealthy woman to spy on her husband. His detective work ensnares him in a web of lies and treachery in a small town in Rajasthan.

Welcome (2007)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar

Genre: Comedy, Farce | Added to Netflix: September 28

Two gangsters pretend to be upstanding citizens in order to marry their sister into a respectable family. Welcome is loosely based on the Hugh Grant comedy Mickey Blue Eyes and features a climax heavily inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s film The Gold Rush.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: September 2020

Fukrey Boyzzz (2019)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 52

Cast: Viraaj Modgill, Jasleen Singh, Pooja Punjabi

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 19

Loser buddies Hunny, Choocha, and Laali — and their nemesis, the gangster Bholi — are back in kid form in this animated series based on the 2013 comedy Fukrey (also on Netflix).

Mighty Little Bheem (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 64

Cast: Samruddhi Shukla, Swapnil Kumari, Nishka Raheja

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 25

The mischievous toddler is back with 15 brand new episodes of the Netflix series of cartoon shorts Mighty Little Bheem.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!