New Movies and Series on Netflix: September 30th, 2022

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 30th

Entergalactic (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Music

Director: Fletcher Moules

Cast: Scott Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens

Runtime: 1h 34m

Dubbed as a special, this animated movie is akin to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with its art style. It comes from Kid Cudi and sees an ambitious artist attempting to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor.

The movie features a huge voice cast and so far has picked up a slew of great reviews with it sitting at an 83% on RottenTomatoes.

IGN reviewed the movie and gave it a 9 saying it “offers a good romantic story with likable, down-to-earth characters, and a banging soundtrack. And the animation, though a little rough at times, is downright gorgeous.”

Human Playground (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Tomas Kaan, Morgan Knibbe, Willem Timmers

Cast: Idris Elba

Produced in the Netherlands is this new documentary that recruited the voice talents of Idris Elba to narrate.

Over the course of the six episodes, you’ll get to see humans performing in ritual war games, a marathon in the desert, bullfighting, mountaineering, combat sports, and much, much more.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 29th-30th

15 New Movies Added

A Star Shoots Across the Sky (2022) – TV-MA – Tamil – When a motley theater troupe sets out to stage a play about love, drama reaches new heights as attitudes around sexuality and caste begin to clash.

– TV-MA – Tamil – When a motley theater troupe sets out to stage a play about love, drama reaches new heights as attitudes around sexuality and caste begin to clash. About Love and Passion (2022) – TV-14 – Arabic – Omar decides to leave Alia for a more socially acceptable pairing. But when neither finds happiness in a traditional marriage, things escalate.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Omar decides to leave Alia for a more socially acceptable pairing. But when neither finds happiness in a traditional marriage, things escalate. Aki and Paw Paw (2021) – TV-14 – English – Relocating to the vibrant city of Lagos, two troublesome brothers search for social media fame after crossing paths with a powerful influencer.

– TV-14 – English – Relocating to the vibrant city of Lagos, two troublesome brothers search for social media fame after crossing paths with a powerful influencer. Aníkúlápó (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Yoruba – After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life.

– TV-MA – Yoruba – After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life. Asinamali (2017) – TV-MA – Zulu – In an apartheid-era prison, an activist helps incarcerated Black men and women find resilience and liberation through song and dance.

– TV-MA – Zulu – In an apartheid-era prison, an activist helps incarcerated Black men and women find resilience and liberation through song and dance. Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor.

– TV-MA – English – Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor. Human Playground (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Narrated by Idris Elba, this docuseries explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe, from age-old rituals to billion-dollar businesses.

– TV-MA – English – Narrated by Idris Elba, this docuseries explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe, from age-old rituals to billion-dollar businesses. Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case (2020) – TV-MA – English – When journalist Kim Wall disappears after boarding inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine, his changing story about her fate masks a terrifying truth.

– TV-MA – English – When journalist Kim Wall disappears after boarding inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine, his changing story about her fate masks a terrifying truth. Journey to Grace: The Hansie Cronje Story (2008) – TV-PG – English – After being lured into a notorious match-fixing scandal, champion South African cricket player Hansie Cronje embarks on a journey toward redemption.

– TV-PG – English – After being lured into a notorious match-fixing scandal, champion South African cricket player Hansie Cronje embarks on a journey toward redemption. Plan A Plan B (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction. Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In search of her mother, a free-spirited teen and her eccentric companions set out on a whimsical journey while avoiding the clutches of a wicked woman.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In search of her mother, a free-spirited teen and her eccentric companions set out on a whimsical journey while avoiding the clutches of a wicked woman. Saakini Daakini (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all. Saakini Daakini (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all. Shakini Dakini (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Awkward situations abound when two women become cadets at a male-dominated police academy, but the crime they uncover may be their biggest test of all. What We Leave Behind (2022) – TV-PG – Spanish – Director Iliana Sosa recounts her grandpa’s final trips between Mexico and Texas as he overcame hardships to provide for his family.

4 New TV Series Added

Floor Is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

– TV-Y7 – English – Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really. New Saudi Voices (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Explore up-and-coming Saudi talent in these poignant short films — from a man struggling against a language barrier to a woman haunted by a demon.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Explore up-and-coming Saudi talent in these poignant short films — from a man struggling against a language barrier to a woman haunted by a demon. Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – A young boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three adorable ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs.

– TV-Y – English – A young boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three adorable ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs. The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tension and intrigue at the Viennese court.

