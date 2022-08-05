New Movies and Shows on Netflix: August 5th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to one of the most impressive weekend lineups for Netflix we’ve seen in months if not years. There is 18 new releases to cover today so let’s dig into what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s for August 5th, 2022.

Today rounds out a pretty busy week for new titles on Netflix US. We’ll have more coverage throughout the weekend, looking at the best new movies and shows and a full recap on Sunday, so keep it locked to What’s on Netflix for more.

Three titles are scheduled to hit Netflix over the weekend, including the most recent season of Riverdale.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 5th, 2022

Uncharted (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas

Writer: Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Runtime: 116 min

After a delay and a pull forward (it was supposed to release in July but was pushed to late August and then bought forward), we’re finally getting the first major title from the Sony-Netflix deal in the US.

Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is about an adventurer who is in a race against time to find the treasure he dreamt about as a kid.

The movie was released in theaters at the beginning of 2022 and now comes exclusively to Netflix for 18 months.

The Sandman (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance

Writer: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Runtime: 54 mins

Deemed impossible to adapt in previous years, the new Warner Bros. Television series The Sandman drops onto Netflix globally today.

Reviews out of the gate throughout the day so far have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising it to one of the best comic book adaptations in years.

Vicky Jessop’s colorful review concludes, “Watching the first episodes of The Sandman is like walking into Aladdin’s cave and running your fingers through all the jewels on display.”

Carter (2022)

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Byung-gil Jung

Cast: Joo Won, Sung-Jae Lee, Jeong Sori

Writer: Byeong-sik Jung, Byung-gil Jung

Runtime: 132 min

Two huge movies from South Korea are dropping onto Netflix, with one being Seoul Vibe coming later in the month and the other being Carter which lands today.

The mystery thriller from the director of the critically acclaimed The Villainess is about a man who wakes up with a mysterious device in his head and mouth, a lethal bomb. Worst of all, he has no idea how he got there.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 5th, 2022

13 New Movies Added

Carter (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

– TV-MA – Korean – A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger. Darlings (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge. Forgiven (2016) – TV-14 – English – When a police standoff leads to a hostage situation inside a church, a pastor’s daughter puts her fear aside in a bid to save the perpetrator’s life.

– TV-14 – English – When a police standoff leads to a hostage situation inside a church, a pastor’s daughter puts her fear aside in a bid to save the perpetrator’s life. Lockdown (2021) – TV-MA – English – At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine.

– TV-MA – English – At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine. Love Is War (2019) – TV-14 – English – An adoring couple elects to test the strength of their marriage when they run against each other for the office of state governor.

– TV-14 – English – An adoring couple elects to test the strength of their marriage when they run against each other for the office of state governor. Nairobby (2021) – TV-MA – Swahili – After successfully pulling off a heist, six university students live a life on the run as jealously and greed put their friendships to the test.

– TV-MA – Swahili – After successfully pulling off a heist, six university students live a life on the run as jealously and greed put their friendships to the test. Pakka Commercial (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – When an unscrupulous lawyer takes on a notorious client, the case pits him against his morally-minded father, an ex-judge with a past of his own.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When an unscrupulous lawyer takes on a notorious client, the case pits him against his morally-minded father, an ex-judge with a past of his own. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos.

– TV-Y7 – English – The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos. Skyfall (2012) – PG-13 – English – When a serious menace threatens MI6, James Bond is on the case — putting aside his own life and personal issues to hunt and destroy the perpetrators.

– PG-13 – English – When a serious menace threatens MI6, James Bond is on the case — putting aside his own life and personal issues to hunt and destroy the perpetrators. The Informer (2019) – R – English – When a drug bust goes wrong, an FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work in prison to crack open an organized crime ring.

– R – English – When a drug bust goes wrong, an FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work in prison to crack open an organized crime ring. The Set Up (2019) – TV-MA – English – Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

– TV-MA – English – Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress. Uncharted (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a dangerous adventure across the globe to find Magellan’s lost gold.

– PG-13 – English – Street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a dangerous adventure across the globe to find Magellan’s lost gold. Wedding Season (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

5 New TV Series Added

KAKEGURUI TWIN () Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling. Lady Tamara (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

– TV-14 – Spanish – The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family. Never Give Up (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A young entrepreneur finds an unlikely partner, and friend, in a middle-aged breadwinner as they live together in the home of an enigmatic loan shark.

– TV-14 – Korean – A young entrepreneur finds an unlikely partner, and friend, in a middle-aged breadwinner as they live together in the home of an enigmatic loan shark. Super Giant Robot Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

– TV-Y7 – English – Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack. The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 5th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River Purple Hearts 2 Keep Breathing Tower Heist 3 Stranger Things The Age of Adaline 4 Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 The Gray Man 5 Uncoupled MIB 3: Men in Black 3 6 Extraordinary Attorney Woo Sing 2 7 Alone Wedding Season 8 The Most Hated Man on the Internet 15:17 to Paris 9 Car Masters: Rust to Riches Men in Black 10 All American: Homecoming Spider-Man 2

What are you watching on Netflix as we head into the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.