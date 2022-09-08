New Movies and Shows on Netflix: September 8th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome to your daily roundup of the new movies and shows to have hit Netflix over the past 24 hours. Below, we’ll dive into the new releases and also see what’s trending in the TV, movie, and kids top 10s.

The big new release for tomorrow is undoubtedly season 5 of Cobra Kai. If you’re looking to watch it the second it goes live, here’s what time you’ll be able to catch it. Otherwise, check out our full preview for the new season here.

On the removals front, it’s your last few days to watch Nightcrawler, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Dunkirk.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 8th, 2022

The Anthrax Attacks (2022)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Dan Krauss

Cast: Clark Gregg

Runtime: 94 min

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Netflix has just released in advance of that a documentary on a string of events that followed the tragic day.

This documentary looks into the FBI investigation into letters that were sent containing lethal anthrax spores that sparked panic.

Dan Krauss is behind the Netflix doc who has previously made Extremis, The Kill Team, and The Death of Kevin Carter.

The Imperfects (Season 1)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Kyra Zagorsky

Runtime: 44 mins

If you can believe it, we only actually found out about the release date for this new teen fantasy series last week, although we did get the big reveal for the title back at Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible — and a cure.”

The series is a must-watch for anyone looking forward to Netflix’s One Piece series, given that Iñaki Godoy features here who will also appear as Monkey D. Luffy.

The Champion (2020)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Maciej Barczewski

Cast: Piotr Glowacki, Jan Szydlowski, Grzegorz Malecki

Writer: Maciej Barczewski

Runtime: 91 min

The 2020 movie The Champion, also known as The Champion of Auschwitz, is now available in the original Polish language and the English dub.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp, a boxing champion fights for his life as he becomes a symbol of hope for his fellow prisoners.”

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 8th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Netflix Top 10s for September 8th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Devil in Ohio Me Time Despicable Me 2 2 I Survived a Crime Love in the Villa Sing 2 3 Dated and Related This Is 40 CoComelon 4 Echoes I Came By Despicable Me 5 Partner Track The Poison Rose Junior Baking Show 6 Call the Midwife Despicable Me 2 Barbie: Mermaid Power 7 I Am a Killer Collateral The Cuphead Show! 8 The Sandman Snow White & the Huntsman Instant Dream Home 9 Stranger Things Scarface Henry Danger 10 Buy My House Sing 2 Sam & Cat

