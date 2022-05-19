New Netflix Releases & Top 10s: May 19th, 2022

The week is drawing to a close and Netflix has lots of new movies and shows to binge over the weekend, with 16 new titles now available. But which ones are worth watching? Here’s the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for May 19th, 2022.

A number of movies are scheduled to leave Netflix tomorrow. Honeytrap (2014), Anchor Baby (2010), and I Will Follow (2010) all depart tomorrow. We also see over 120 episodes of the crime series Rosario Tijeras leave Netflix US.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, you can expect new seasons of One Piece on Sunday and tomorrow we’ll see the highly anticipated release of the new season of Love, Death and Robots. Speaking of which, one of the episodes in Volume 3 was added to YouTube which we’ve embedded below.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 19th

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Stuart McDonald

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos, Luca Sardelis, Samantha Cain, Craig Horner, Antonio Alvarez

Writer: Hilary Galanoy, Elizabeth Hackett

Runtime: 101 min

Headlining today’s lineup is the new Victoria Justice rom-com. This is Victoria’s second major Netflix Original movie on Netflix following Afterlife of the Party arriving last year.

What are the critics saying? Variety’s Courtney Howard stated that the movie is “Charming, cute and fairly satisfying” adding “it follows the formula for Netflix branded content that’s typically reserved for their holiday films, going down smoothly and pleasing the palate.”

Elsewhere, The Cinemaholic says the movie is poorly conceptualized only giving it a 2 out of 5 rating.

The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Comedy

Cast: Nicole Randall Johnson, Adam Conover

Writer: Jon Cohen, Adam Conover, Jon Wolf

Runtime: 26 mins

Best known for Adam Ruins Everything (a show that was added to Netflix in 2018 and is still streaming), Adam Conover is known for blending information and comedy in a convenient package.

That’s precisely what he does here with The G Word which seeks to find out exactly what the US government is and what it does or should be doing on your behalf.

Given the series is very political in nature, we’ll be interested to see whether this sparks outcry from certain corners of the internet in the coming days.

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Carolina Miranda, Rocco Narva, Manolo Cardona

Writer: José Ignacio Valenzuela

Runtime: 40 mins

Rewinding to yesterday, we got the third and final season of the Spanish-language crime mystery series Who Killed Sara? which became a hit around the world following its debut on the service in March 2021.

Here is the official logline for the final season of the series:

“Just when we thought it was Marifer who killed Sara by cutting the ropes of the parachute, everything was flipped on its head at the end of season 2. In an unexpected and mysterious scene, Nicandro reveals that Marifer was not the one who committed the crime, but rather that “it was really us” who did it. Who? Why? At last, all those questions asked throughout the series will be answered in this third and final season – the most surprising and explosive yet!”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 19th, 2022

11 New Movies Added Today

A Perfect Pairing (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – To win over a major client, a go-getter LA wine exec signs on to work at an Australian sheep farm, where she sparks with a rugged and mysterious local.

– TV-14 – English – To win over a major client, a go-getter LA wine exec signs on to work at an Australian sheep farm, where she sparks with a rugged and mysterious local. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

– TV-MA – Korean – Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity. Halal Love (and Sex) (2015) – TV-MA – Arabic – This film follows four tragic-comic interconnected stories of Beiruti men and women trying to manage between romantic desires and religious devotion.

– TV-MA – Arabic – This film follows four tragic-comic interconnected stories of Beiruti men and women trying to manage between romantic desires and religious devotion. Mawlana: The Preacher (2016) – TV-14 – Arabic – In Egypt, an unorthodox TV preacher with a large following finds himself in a web of political discord that tests his credibility and convictions.

– TV-14 – Arabic – In Egypt, an unorthodox TV preacher with a large following finds himself in a web of political discord that tests his credibility and convictions. Misunderstanding (2015) – TV-14 – Arabic – To uncover the truth about her ex-fiance, A Lebanese woman travels to Egypt after learning that he was spotted there, years after his disappearance.

– TV-14 – Arabic – To uncover the truth about her ex-fiance, A Lebanese woman travels to Egypt after learning that he was spotted there, years after his disappearance. Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m Here, I’m Queer! (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Whether he’s making a grand entrance, sharing personal stories or bringing a host of quirky characters to life, Rodrigo Sant’Anna lights up the stage.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Whether he’s making a grand entrance, sharing personal stories or bringing a host of quirky characters to life, Rodrigo Sant’Anna lights up the stage. Shame Worse Than Death (2016) – TV-14 – Arabic – At a boarding house in Cairo, the stories of seven women from different walks of life intertwine as they search for love and fight societal injustice.

– TV-14 – Arabic – At a boarding house in Cairo, the stories of seven women from different walks of life intertwine as they search for love and fight societal injustice. The Flower of Aleppo (2016) – TV-MA – Arabic – Desperate to free her son from the clutches of Islamist extremism, a Tunisian mother poses as a terrorist recruit and travels to Syria to find him.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Desperate to free her son from the clutches of Islamist extremism, a Tunisian mother poses as a terrorist recruit and travels to Syria to find him. The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this comedy special, Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler and Dave Chappelle honor George Carlin, Joan Rivers, Robin Williams and Richard Pryor.

– TV-MA – English – In this comedy special, Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler and Dave Chappelle honor George Carlin, Joan Rivers, Robin Williams and Richard Pryor. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

– TV-MA – Spanish – This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy. Toscana (2022) – TV-MA – Danish – When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father’s business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Insiders (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Twelve people think they’re in the final casting round for a reality show. In fact, they’re already being secretly filmed, with 100,000 euros at stake.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Twelve people think they’re in the final casting round for a reality show. In fact, they’re already being secretly filmed, with 100,000 euros at stake. Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.

– TV-14 – English – In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids.

– TV-Y7 – English – Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids. The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – N/A – Love it or hate it, the government plays a huge role in our lives. Adam Conover explores its triumphs, failures and how we might be able to change it.

– TV-MA – N/A – Love it or hate it, the government plays a huge role in our lives. Adam Conover explores its triumphs, failures and how we might be able to change it. Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 19th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer Senior Year 2 The Circle Our Father 3 Ozark Borrego 4 Who Killed Sara? Operation Mincemeat 5 Bling Empire Marmaduke 6 Katt Williams: World War III Den of Thieves 7 Love on the Spectrum US The Perfect Family 8 Workin’ Moms CoComelon Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 9 Outlander Happy Gilmore 10 CoComelon Forest Gump

