New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 14th, 2020

It’s Friday and Netflix is ending the week with eleven brand new TV series and movies. There are lots of highlights so we’ll take a look at them below plus we’ll check in with the daily top 10 movies and TV series to see what’s trending for August 14th.

The new titles don’t stop for the week today. In fact, Netflix has a big weekend of new releases lined up including Johnny English and Les Misérables coming on Sunday and season 2 of the K-drama Stranger and seasons 1-3 of The Game arriving tomorrow.

The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Janet Varney, Jeff Bennett, Dee Bradley Baker, P.J. Byrne

Writer: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Runtime: 23 min

The release of The Legend of Korra today is sadly overshadowed by the news this week that the live-action series of Avatar has been set back with both of the original creators walking away.

Don’t let that dampen your hype for your first or rewatch of The Legend of Korra though. The excellent follow-up series sees Korra fighting to keep Republic City safe over the course of four seasons (or books as they’re sometimes referred to as).

Project Power (2020)

Genre: Action, Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Foxx, Rodrigo Santoro, Machine Gun Kelly

Writer: Mattson Tomlin

Runtime: 111 min

If you’re in the mood for an action thriller this weekend, try out Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix movie Project Power.

The movie is a mix of Limitless, The Boys and a Marvel superhero movie. It sees people digest pills that give them superhero abilities.

We’ve got plenty of coverage for the movie including our in-depth preview plus a look at the soundtrack and an upcoming interview too.

There are plenty more highlights to cover but we’ll be doing so in our end of week recaps to be released over the weekend.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 14th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 (2020)

Fearless (2020) Netflix Original

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) Netflix Original

Project Power (2020) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today

3% (Season 4) Netflix Original

Glow Up (Season 2) Netflix Original

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Great Heist (El robo del siglo) (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4)

Zoids Wild (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies & Series on Netflix for August 14th

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Today

The Lost Husband Mr. Peabody & Sherman Work It Dennis the Menace We Summon the Darkness Jurassic Park Mr. Deeds Despicable Me National Security The Kissing Booth 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US Today

The Umbrella Academy World’s Most Wanted The Seven Deadly Sins Shameless (Un)Well Selling Sunset Wizards: Tales of Arcadia The Last Dance The Office Game On A Comedy Crossover Event

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.