New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 9th, 2020

Happy Saturday and Netflix have some excellent new movies for you to check out this weekend. Here’s a roundup of the four new titles on Netflix US and we’ll look at what’s trending in the top 10s too.
We’re not aware of any new releases that are due out tomorrow but we will be back for your weekly recap where we’re close to 75 new additions this week largely thanks to the drops on August 1st.
Let’s now take a look at what’s on Netflix today:
The Promise (2016)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, History, War
Director: Terry George
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale, Daniel Giménez Cacho
Writer: Terry George, Robin Swicord
Runtime: 133 min
We’ll begin today’s highlights with The Promise which is a movie stacked with top talent.
It takes you back to the final days of the Ottoman Empire and a love triangle that forms between a medical student, journalist and a beauty.
The movie was ultimately a box office bomb when it released four years ago but now is your chance to catch this movie that has generally positive reviews sitting at a 6.0 on IMDb.
We Summon the Darkness (2019)
Genre: Horror, Music, Thriller
Director: Marc Meyers
Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth
Writer: Alan Trezza
Runtime: 91 min
Moving into the horror genre, we land at We Summon the Darkness a movie that released last year and features Alexandra Daddario.
Following three friends, you’ll see them head to a heavy-metal show and end up heading to an after-party.
As always with movies in the horror genre, reviews are pretty much split right down the middle.
A Girl Like Grace (2015)
Genre: Drama
Director: Ty Hodges
Cast: Meagan Good, Raven-Symoné, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Destiny
Writer: Jacquin DeLeon (story by), Jacquin DeLeon, Ty Hodges
Runtime: 93 min
This movie was not announced in advance but any fans of Raven-Symoné will want to check it out.
The drama follows a young 17-year-old who gets advice from her best friend and older sister after getting relentlessly bullied at high school.
Only a limited number of reviews are available thus far for the movie so we’d be interested to see what people make of it via social media.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 9th, 2020
3 New Movies Added Today
- A Girl Like Grace (2015)
- The Promise (2016)
- We Summon the Darkness (2019)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- The Governor (Season 1)
Weekly Recap of Everything New on Netflix
Now, we’ll take you back through every new release on Netflix in the United States over the past week (including August 1st).
49 New Movies Added This Week
- A Girl Like Grace (2015)
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original
- Acts of Violence (2018)
- Almost Love (2019)
- An Education (2009)
- Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Netflix Original
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Diamonds in the Sky (2018)
- Elizabeth Harvest (2018)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Killing Hasselhoff (2017)
- Mad Max (1979)
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Nasha Natasha (2016)
- National Security (2003)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Pick of the Litter (2018)
- Prison Song (2001)
- Remember Me (2010)
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Sin City (2019)
- Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)
- Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) Netflix Original
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Brothers (2001)
- The Expatriate (2012)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) Netflix Original
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)
- The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)
- The Promise (2016)
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- We Summon the Darkness (2019)
- What Keeps You Alive (2018)
- Work It (2020) Netflix Original
24 New TV Series Added This Week
- Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (Season 1) Netflix Original
- High Seas (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)
- Moesha (Seasons 1-6)
- My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
- Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)
- Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Operation Ouch! (Season 1)
- Power Players (Season 2)
- Selling Sunset (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Sing On! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Governor (Season 1)
- The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Next Step (Season 1)
- The Rain (Season 3) Netflix Original
- The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4 – Imperial Wrath of the Gods) Netflix Original
- Tiny Creatures (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Toradora! (Season 1)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Word Party Songs (Season 1) Netflix Original
- World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original
What’s Popular on Netflix for August 9th
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US
- Work It
- Dennis the Menace
- Jurassic Park
- Mr. Deeds
- National Security
- Acts of Violence
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- The Kissing Booth 2
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US
- The Umbrella Academy
- World’s Most Wanted
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
- Selling Sunset
- Shameless
- The Last Dance
- Immigration Nation
- The Rain
- Sugar Rush