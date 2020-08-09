New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 9th, 2020

Happy Saturday and Netflix have some excellent new movies for you to check out this weekend. Here’s a roundup of the four new titles on Netflix US and we’ll look at what’s trending in the top 10s too.

We’re not aware of any new releases that are due out tomorrow but we will be back for your weekly recap where we’re close to 75 new additions this week largely thanks to the drops on August 1st.

Let’s now take a look at what’s on Netflix today:

The Promise (2016)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, History, War

Director: Terry George

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale, Daniel Giménez Cacho

Writer: Terry George, Robin Swicord

Runtime: 133 min

We’ll begin today’s highlights with The Promise which is a movie stacked with top talent.

It takes you back to the final days of the Ottoman Empire and a love triangle that forms between a medical student, journalist and a beauty.

The movie was ultimately a box office bomb when it released four years ago but now is your chance to catch this movie that has generally positive reviews sitting at a 6.0 on IMDb.

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

Genre: Horror, Music, Thriller

Director: Marc Meyers

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth

Writer: Alan Trezza

Runtime: 91 min

Moving into the horror genre, we land at We Summon the Darkness a movie that released last year and features Alexandra Daddario.

Following three friends, you’ll see them head to a heavy-metal show and end up heading to an after-party.

As always with movies in the horror genre, reviews are pretty much split right down the middle.

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ty Hodges

Cast: Meagan Good, Raven-Symoné, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Destiny

Writer: Jacquin DeLeon (story by), Jacquin DeLeon, Ty Hodges

Runtime: 93 min

This movie was not announced in advance but any fans of Raven-Symoné will want to check it out.

The drama follows a young 17-year-old who gets advice from her best friend and older sister after getting relentlessly bullied at high school.

Only a limited number of reviews are available thus far for the movie so we’d be interested to see what people make of it via social media.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 9th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

The Promise (2016)

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Governor (Season 1)

Weekly Recap of Everything New on Netflix

Now, we’ll take you back through every new release on Netflix in the United States over the past week (including August 1st).

49 New Movies Added This Week

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original

Acts of Violence (2018)

Almost Love (2019)

An Education (2009)

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Netflix Original

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Mad Max (1979)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Nasha Natasha (2016)

National Security (2003)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Prison Song (2001)

Remember Me (2010)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sin City (2019)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) Netflix Original

The Addams Family (1991)

The Brothers (2001)

The Expatriate (2012)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) Netflix Original

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Promise (2016)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Work It (2020) Netflix Original

24 New TV Series Added This Week

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Seas (Season 3) Netflix Original

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Moesha (Seasons 1-6)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original

Operation Ouch! (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Governor (Season 1)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Next Step (Season 1)

The Rain (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4 – Imperial Wrath of the Gods) Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) Netflix Original

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Word Party Songs (Season 1) Netflix Original

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix for August 9th

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Work It Dennis the Menace Jurassic Park Mr. Deeds National Security Acts of Violence Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Latte and the Magic Waterstone The Kissing Booth 2 The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US