New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 22nd, 2021

Welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US. Today, a large collection of titles were added but the vast majority of them are Hindi animated movies from the Chhota Bheem “universe”. Here’s everything new on Netflix for July 22nd and what’s trending in the top 10s.

My Hotter Half departed Netflix US today. A large collection of titles are leaving tomorrow most of which are movies out of Asia. The British comedy-drama Unfinished Song (2012) is our top pick that you should watch today before it departs tomorrow.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’ll see the release of Blood Red Sky, the new horror movie from Netflix, and over the weekend we’ll get the entire third season of Charmed and Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 22nd

9to5: The Story of a Movement (2020)

Genre: Documentary, History

Director: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Cast: Rose Aguirra, Verna Barksdale, Laurie Brown

Runtime: 89 min

Netflix has been licensing a string of PBS titles as of late and this documentary takes a look back at the influential 9 to 5 movie released in the 1980s.

Chicago Med (Seasons 1-5)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson

Writer: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Dick Wolf

Runtime: 43 min

As we first reported yesterday, Chicago Med is now on Netflix and it turns out the first 5 seasons were added meaning that Netflix is only missing the sixth season of the medical procedural from NBC.

Never tuned in to the show on NBC before? Here’s what you can expect:

“The doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center juggle the busy ER’s dramas and dangers in this spinoff of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Romance

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro

Cast: Somegorô Ichikawa, Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han

Writer: Dai Satô

Runtime: 87 min

You either love anime or don’t get it. If you fall in either of those camps, we think you’d still like Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop which is a heartfelt anime from Kyohei Ishiguro who is also on board to direct Netflix’s Bright anime feature film.

Here’s how Netflix describes the film:

“After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.”

Cousins (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ainsley Gardiner, Briar Grace Smith

Cast: Rachel House, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Miriama Smith

Writer: Patricia Grace, Briar Grace Smith

Runtime: 98 min

If you love A24-Esque movies then Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY brand should be on your to-do list to work your way through their incredible hand-picked library (most of which is on Netflix).

This new title comes from New Zealand and is about three cousins who have been separated for years and reunite to rekindle their bonds.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 22nd, 2021

23 New Movies Added Today

9to5: The Story of a Movement (2020)

Chhota Bheem & Ganesh (2009)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Mayanagari (2011)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Pataliputra- City of the Dead (2010)

Chhota Bheem – Dinosaur World (2015)

Chhota Bheem And The Broken Amulet (2012)

Chhota Bheem And The Crown of Valhalla (2013)

Chhota Bheem and the Incan Adventure (2013)

Chhota Bheem and The ShiNobi Secret (2013)

Chhota Bheem Aur Hanuman (2012)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna (2008)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna vs Zimbara (2013)

Chhota Bheem in African Safari (2015)

Chhota Bheem Ka Roosi Romanch (2019)

Chhota Bheem: Bheem vs Aliens (2010)

Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Kathmandu (2013)

Chhota Bheem: Dus Pe Dus (2014)

Chhota Bheem: Journey to Petra (2011)

Chhota Bheem: Master of Shaolin (2011)

Chhota Bheem: The Rise of Kirmada (2012)

Cousins (2021)

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Chicago Med (Seasons 1-5)

One on One with Kirk Cameron (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 22nd, 2021

