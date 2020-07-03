New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 3rd, 2020

Friday has bought with your usual Netflix Original releases plus a bunch of other unannounced movies and series. Here’s your guide to the eight new releases on Netflix and we’ll also take a look at the top 10 movies and top 10 TV series on Netflix for July 3rd.

We’ll be posting any new additions over the weekend (currently four titles are scheduled for the weekend) plus a full weekly recap of the 100+ new movies and TV series that have arrived on Netflix US this past week.

For now, let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for July 3rd, 2020.

November Criminals (2017)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Sacha Gervasi

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Chloë Grace Moretz, David Strathairn, Catherine Keener

Previously unannounced for release today is November Criminals. It stars Ansel Elgort most known for his role in Baby Driver and Chloë Grace Moretz who featured in Kick-Ass and Let Me In.

The crime thriller is about a teenager investigating into the murder of her friend after the authorities prove useless.

Reviews from critics were generally poor although audience scores seem to fare a lot higher.

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Raoul Peck

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X

Runtime: 93 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 31 wins & 49 nominations.

Moving onto a movie that did get critical acclaim and even an Oscar-nomination is the documentary I Am Not Your Negro released four years ago.

The hour and a half long doc looks into the unfinished book by James Baldwin that explores racism from the perspectives of multiple high profile activists including Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers.

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1)

Genre: Family

Cast: Mark Feuerstein, Alicia Silverstone, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Benjamin Goas

Netflix has had a number of hits in the family sitcom arena particularly when it comes to reboots with Fuller House being the most notable.

Now it’s The Baby-Sitters Club’s turn on Netflix that has us following a group of girlfriends hoping to start their own babysitting business.

Early reviews seem to suggest The Baby-Sitters Club does a great job at merging the best aspects of the original series while finding a fresh voice for a new modern audience.

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1)

Genre: Horror

Cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa

Our final highlight of the day is not for the faint of heart. In fact, I’m not even going to watch the trailer for this one in case I wet myself doing so.

The Japanese series set in the Grudge franchise and sees us trapped in a cursed house.

Good luck.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 3rd, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Desperados (2020) Netflix Original

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

November Criminals (2017)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Cable Girls (Season 6) Netflix Original

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Southern Survival (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix (July 3rd)

Lots of movement in the top 10 movies and TV series lists today.

On the movies side, 365 Days has dipped to position 5. The Witches has seen plenty of social media activity in recent days since its addition on the first which has put it at number 10.

On the TV front, Unsolved Mysteries retains its top spot whereas Warrior Nuns (which arrived on July 2nd) has risen to the number 3 spot just behind Floor is Lava.

It’s also the first day Space Force has not featured in the top 10 TV series list for the US, however, The Office is still in there.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Patriots Day The Town A Thousand Words Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 365 Days Red Riding Hood Feel the Beat The Nut Job Love The Witches

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US