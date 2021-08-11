New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: August 11th, 2021

Welcome to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 7 new releases to cover today. We’ll also touch on what’s trending in the US top 10s including movies, TV shows and the kids library.
Missed any of the other new releases this week? Use our what’s new on Netflix hub to see what’s new or check out our roundup for yesterday.
We The Animals departed Netflix today and there are no titles currently up for removal tomorrow. With that said, you’ve only got a couple of days to watch Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (2017), Scary Movie 5 (2013) and Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) which are all departing on Friday.
Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 11th, 2021
Bake Squad (Season 1)
Genre: Reality, Food, Competition
Cast: Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Christophe Rull, Christina Tosi
Runtime: 36 mins
Cashing in on the baking competition craze which was popularized by The Great British Bakeoff, Bake Squad is a brand new Netflix series that sees expert bakers showing off their talents.
Misha and the Wolves (2021)
Genre: Drama, Documentary
Director: Sam Hobkinson
Cast: Misha Defonseca
Writer: Sam Hobkinson
Runtime: 90 min
Awards: 2 nominations
This stunning documentary produced in Britain is a documentary covering the truly astonishing story of a woman who was raised by wolves having escaped the holocaust.
Reviews for this one are pretty strong among viewers although some critics have criticized the format of the half and a half documentary.
The Railway Man (2013)
Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance
Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
Cast: Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Stellan Skarsgård
Writer: Frank Cottrell Boyce, Andy Paterson, Eric Lomax
Runtime: 116 min
Last seen on Netflix back in 2018, The Railwayman headlined by two top-tier actors returns to the service today.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the movie:
“Decades after World War II, a still-shattered soldier unexpectedly falls in love and sees a bizarre coincidence bring his past back into focus.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 11th, 2021
5 New Movies Added Today
- Asphalt Goddess (2020)
- Brother Jekwu (2016)
- Misha and the Wolves (2021) Netflix Original
- The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Netflix Original
- The Railway Man (2013)
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Bake Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original
- I Need Romance (Season 1)
Top 10 Movies, Shows & Kids Titles on Netflix for August 11th, 2021
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Outer Banks
|Vivo
|Vivo
|2
|All American
|Aftermath
|CoComelon
|3
|Hit & Run
|The Vault
|Home
|4
|Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
|Major Payne
|Beethoven
|5
|CoComelon
|The Losers
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|6
|Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
|The Swarm
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
|7
|Virgin River
|The Paper Tigers
|Henry Danger
|8
|Manifest
|Resort to Love
|iCarly
|9
|Car Masters: Rust to Riches
|The Net
|Wish Dragon
|10
|Hunter x Hunter
|Poms
|Victorious