New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: August 11th, 2021

We The Animals departed Netflix today and there are no titles currently up for removal tomorrow. With that said, you've only got a couple of days to watch Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (2017), Scary Movie 5 (2013) and Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) which are all departing on Friday.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 11th, 2021

Bake Squad (Season 1)

Genre: Reality, Food, Competition

Cast: Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Christophe Rull, Christina Tosi

Runtime: 36 mins

Cashing in on the baking competition craze which was popularized by The Great British Bakeoff, Bake Squad is a brand new Netflix series that sees expert bakers showing off their talents.

Misha and the Wolves (2021)

Genre: Drama, Documentary

Director: Sam Hobkinson

Cast: Misha Defonseca

Writer: Sam Hobkinson

Runtime: 90 min

Awards: 2 nominations

This stunning documentary produced in Britain is a documentary covering the truly astonishing story of a woman who was raised by wolves having escaped the holocaust.

Reviews for this one are pretty strong among viewers although some critics have criticized the format of the half and a half documentary.

The Railway Man (2013)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Jonathan Teplitzky

Cast: Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Stellan Skarsgård

Writer: Frank Cottrell Boyce, Andy Paterson, Eric Lomax

Runtime: 116 min

Last seen on Netflix back in 2018, The Railwayman headlined by two top-tier actors returns to the service today.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the movie:

“Decades after World War II, a still-shattered soldier unexpectedly falls in love and sees a bizarre coincidence bring his past back into focus.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 11th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Asphalt Goddess (2020)

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Misha and the Wolves (2021) Netflix Original

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Netflix Original

The Railway Man (2013)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Bake Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original

I Need Romance (Season 1)

