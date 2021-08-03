What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: August 3rd, 2021

New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: August 3rd, 2021

by @kasey__moore on August 3, 2021, 6:25 pm EST
top secret ufo series new on netflix august 3rd 2021

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified – Picture: Netflix

We hope you like documentaries as today saw the release of three different docs covering very different topics. A classic movie also touched down on Netflix US today. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for August 3rd, 2021. 

On the removals front, you have just a couple of days left to watch a few titles including #cats_the_mewvie (2020) and Detention Letter (2017).

We just updated our guide to what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021 with a few more titles towards the end of the month.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 3rd, 2021

Pray Away (2021)

Genre: Documentary
Director: Kristine Stolakis
Runtime: 101 min

Pray Away comes to Netflix as part of Ryan Murphy’s expansive lineup for Netflix. It’s a documentary that sets out to shine a light on the controversial and widely condemned practice of gay conversion therapy.

Through insightful and often heart-wrenching testimony, you’ll see the ins and outs of the process.

Heavy (1995)

Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: James Mangold
Cast: Pruitt Taylor Vince, Shelley Winters, Liv Tyler, Debbie Harry
Writer: James Mangold
Runtime: 105 min

On the classics movie front (lots more came to Netflix on August 1st) we see the re-addition of Heavy.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the romance before:

“Overweight Victor hides from the world making pizzas in his mother’s gloomy dive until a new waitress blows in and disrupts his isolation.”

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Taking a leaf out of HISTORY channels book is the 6 new episode series looking into some of the most famous UFO sightings throughout history.

Reviews have been mixed thus far with many complaining about the editing of the series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 3rd, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

  • Heavy (1995)
  • Ije: The Journey (2010)
  • Pray Away (2021) Netflix Original
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

  • Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies, Shows & Kids Titles on Netflix

# TV Shows Movies Kids
1 Outer Banks The Losers CoComelon
2 All American Resort to Love Home
3 Love is Blind The Vault Centaurworld
4 Virgin River Blood Red Sky Transformers: War for Cybertron
5 CoComelon The Last Mercenary Gabby’s Dollhouse
6 Manifest Fear Street: 1994 Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
7 The Flash Five Feet Apart Wish Dragon
8 The Walking Dead Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
9 Tattoo Redo Fear Street: 1666 Kung Fu Panda
10 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Fear Street: 1978 Henry Danger

