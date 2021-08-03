New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: August 3rd, 2021

We hope you like documentaries as today saw the release of three different docs covering very different topics. A classic movie also touched down on Netflix US today. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for August 3rd, 2021.

On the removals front, you have just a couple of days left to watch a few titles including #cats_the_mewvie (2020) and Detention Letter (2017).

We just updated our guide to what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021 with a few more titles towards the end of the month.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 3rd, 2021

Pray Away (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Kristine Stolakis

Runtime: 101 min

Pray Away comes to Netflix as part of Ryan Murphy’s expansive lineup for Netflix. It’s a documentary that sets out to shine a light on the controversial and widely condemned practice of gay conversion therapy.

Through insightful and often heart-wrenching testimony, you’ll see the ins and outs of the process.

Heavy (1995)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Pruitt Taylor Vince, Shelley Winters, Liv Tyler, Debbie Harry

Writer: James Mangold

Runtime: 105 min

On the classics movie front (lots more came to Netflix on August 1st) we see the re-addition of Heavy.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the romance before:

“Overweight Victor hides from the world making pizzas in his mother’s gloomy dive until a new waitress blows in and disrupts his isolation.”

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Taking a leaf out of HISTORY channels book is the 6 new episode series looking into some of the most famous UFO sightings throughout history.

Reviews have been mixed thus far with many complaining about the editing of the series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 3rd, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Heavy (1995)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

Pray Away (2021) Netflix Original

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies, Shows & Kids Titles on Netflix