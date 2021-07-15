New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: July 15th, 2021

We’re fast approaching the weekend and there are a few great new additions on Netflix in the United States today. Let’s walk you through all the new releases and what’s currently trending in the top 10s today.

Today is your final day to watch Devil’s Gate (2017) starring Milo Ventimiglia, Shawn Ashmore, and Amanda Schull. You’re also running out of time to watch Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) before it departs for Disney+ tomorrow.

Looking ahead, The Twilight Saga is due to hit tomorrow with the headline Netflix Original title being the third and final entry in the Fear Street franchise.

Now let’s move onto what’s new on Netflix today:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 15th, 2021

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan

Writer: Lang Fisher, Mindy Kaling

Runtime: 30 min

The Mindy Kaling produced comedy series that’s become a critical darling for Netflix returns today for its second season. The series follows a high school teenager battling with her day-to-day life while being a first-generation American Indian.

Season 2 sees her life complicate further with two boyfriends on the scene.

Surf’s Up (2007)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family, Sport

Director: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder

Runtime: 85 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 2 wins & 17 nominations.

Animation movies continue to dominate the top 10s and Netflix sees the return of the Sony Pictures animated movie Surf’s Up today.

Never seen the movie before? Here’s Netflix’s description of it:

“This Oscar-nominated animated comedy goes behind the scenes at the Penguin World Surfing Championship to get a close-up look at the inventors of surfing.”

This Changes Everything (2018)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Tom Donahue

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Mira Nair, Shonda Rhimes

Runtime: 96 min

Awards: 1 win & 6 nominations

Our final highlight for today is a documentary from three years ago (although its message is definitely still relevant for today) that looks into the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

A bunch of well-known actresses and content creators are all featured throughout including many that now work with Netflix.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 15th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

A Perfect Fit (2021) Netflix Original

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (1983)

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) Netflix Original

Lift Like a Girl (2020)

My Amanda (2021) Netflix Original

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Unknown Saint (2019)

This Changes Everything (2018)

3 New TV Series Added Today

BEASTARS (Season 2) Netflix Original

Her Private Life (Season 1)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) Netflix Original

