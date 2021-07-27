New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: July 27th, 2021

Happy Tuesday and welcome to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Another good new batch of new releases today that includes 7 new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending in the top 10s for July 27th, 2021.
No big removals from Netflix tomorrow, however, you only have a couple of days left to watch The Croods (2015), Hurricane (Mission of Honor) (2019) and Jeopardy!.
As for what’s coming up for the rest of the week, check out our weekly preview for everything that’s on the way here.
Now let’s get into the daily highlights;
Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 27th, 2021
All American (Season 3)
Genre: Drama, Sport
Cast: Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou
Writer: April Blair
Runtime: 45 min
All American we know is a hugely popular show that Netflix still gets regular season updates for. It’s now back with the entire third season which just recently wrapped up on The CW now available on Netflix US.
Never checked out the sports series before? Here’s what you can expect diving in:
“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.”
The Operative (2019)
Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery
Director: Yuval Adler
Cast: Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman, Cas Anvar
Writer: Yiftach R. Atir, Yuval Adler
Runtime: 116 min
Martin Freeman headlines this action mystery from Vertical Entertainment that got a theatrical release a couple of years ago.
The movie has been described as Homeland meets Munich and is about a woman who reaches a breaking point while working as a Mossad spy.
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3)
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke
Writer: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann
Runtime: 30 min
We hope you’re not sleeping on this German comedy series as it’s up there with the best German title on Netflix (Dark still holds a special place in our hearts for the top spot).
Based on a true story, the comedy series is still going strong but if you’ve never watched the show before, here’s what you need to know:
“To win back his ex-girlfriend, a nerdy teen starts selling ecstasy online out of his bedroom — and becomes one of Europe’s biggest dealers.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 27th, 2021
3 New Movies Added Today
- Department (2012)
- Hostage House (2021)
- The Operative (2019)
4 New TV Series Added Today
- All American (Season 3)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Mighty Express (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 27th, 2021
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Virgin River
|Blood Red Sky
|CoComelon
|2
|Manifest
|The Last Letter from Your Lover
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|3
|Never Have I Ever
|Twilight
|Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
|4
|CoComelon
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
|Johnny Test
|5
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|The Twilight Saga: New Moon
|Home
|6
|Sex/Life
|The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
|Wish Dragon
|7
|The Movies That Made Us
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
|Kung Fu Panda
|8
|Heist
|Kingdom: Ashin of the North
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|9
|Sexy Beasts
|Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
|Ridley Jones
|10
|Atypical
|Gunpowder Milkshake
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir