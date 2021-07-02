New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: July 2nd, 2021

Happy Friday and another batch of new releases just touched down on Netflix after the over 60 that dropped yesterday. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s for July 2nd, 2021.

A few of you will have noticed Netflix hasn’t added everything it originally announced for July 1st. Hunter X Hunter was notably missing from yesterday’s new releases for example. We’ve chased up but don’t suspect we’ll hear anything back.

We’ve also got a few more new titles announced for later in the month including the new Naomi Osaka limited series so keep it locked here for more.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 2nd

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Fred Hechinger

Writer: Phil Graziadei, Leigh Janiak, R.L. Stine

Runtime: 105 min

The main movie we suspect will be dominating throughout the weekend is the first of a new trilogy of movies based on the Fear Street novels from R.L. Stine.

The first movie kicks off today with a new entry coming in the weeks ahead.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.”

Snowpiercer (2013)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris, John Hurt

Although Netflix US doesn’t get access to new seasons of the Snowpiercer series that airs on TNT, it does regularly get the equally excellent Bong Joon-ho movie.

It’s back on Netflix again today and if you’re not familiar with the concept. Here’s a quick pitch. The movie is about a train that circles the globe after a global catastrophe. It’s a fight for survival within the train, however.

Big Timber (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Sarah Fleming, Erik Wenstob, Kevin Wenstob

With Discovery+ now out, you may think Netflix is calling it quits on reality series like this but that’s absolutely not the case.

Imported from Canada, this series follows a group of loggers braving the elements to do their day job.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 2nd

7 New Movies Added Today

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) Netflix Original

Haseen Dillruba (2021) Netflix Original

Holiday on Mars (2020)

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The 8th Night (2021) Netflix Original

Winchester (2018)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Big Timber (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mortel (Season 2) Netflix Original

