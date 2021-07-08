New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: July 8th, 2021

Happy Thursday and a varied day of new releases on Netflix in the US today with several big licensed movies however all vary wildly in their audience and critic scores. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for July 8th, 2021.

Today is your final day to watch Summer of ’92 (2015) which is about a Danish soccer team (which the English beat last night – come on ENGLAND!).

Tomorrow the big news releases include the final season of Atypical and season 3 of Virgin River.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 8th

Home Again (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen

Writer: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Runtime: 97 min

We’ll kick off with the 2017 rom-com headlined by Reese Witherspoon who is currently making headlines with her production company currently exploring a sale.

Here’s what you can expect from the title if you’ve never seen it before:

“A newly single mom takes in three young male filmmakers as boarders, but her estranged husband returns to complicate her new, unconventional life.”

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Horror

Cast: Nick Apostolides, Ray Chase, Billy Kametz

Writer: Hiroyuki Kobayashi

Resident Evil is coming to Netflix in a big way over the next few years which kicks off today with the brand new anime series which sees the return of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield who are teaming up against familiar forces.

Reviews thus far have been pretty strong.

Next up for Resident Evil will be the live-action series which is expected later this year.

Midnight Sun (2018)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Scott Speer

Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard

Writer: Kenji Bando (based on the motion picture screenplay “Taiyô no uta” by), Eric Ramiro Kirsten

From Open Road Films comes this romantic teen movie that’s headlined by Bella Thorne.

Here’s what you can expect from the feature film that released three years ago:

“Born with a fatal sensitivity to sunlight, a sheltered teen girl falls for her neighbor, but hides her condition from him as their romance blossoms.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 8th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Back to Q82 (2017)

Home Again (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Therapy (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 8th, 2021