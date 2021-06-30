New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: June 30th, 2021

It’s the final day of the month and there are 9 new titles to watch on Netflix today including a few unannounced surprises. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for June 30th, 2021.

Tonight is your final chance to watch a number of titles on Netflix which expire as we move into a new month tomorrow. On the flipside, there’s a lot of new titles dropping tomorrow!

Elsewhere on Netflix today, those in the United Kingdom and Canada were treated to season 4 of Black Lightning. Netflix Canada also saw the release of Terminator Genisys yesterday.

Now let’s get into our top picks for today.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for June 30th, 2021

America: The Motion Picture (2021)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Matt Thompson

Cast: Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer

Writer: Dave Callaham

Runtime: 98 min

We’ll begin with a title that we think is going to attract some deserved and perhaps undeserved headlines over the next few days. We’re referring to the new animated movie from the team that bought you FX’s Archer.

The movie which features a star-studded voice cast puts a rather different lens on American history in the sense that it throws a grenade onto it.

Reviews have not been particularly kind thus far with it scoring a 36% on RottenTomatoes as of the time of publishing.

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Matt Aselton

Cast: Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski, Fred Melamed

Writer: Matt Aselton, Adam Nagata

Runtime: 100 min

One movie we suspect will be rocketing up to the top of the top 10s for tomorrow is the thriller from Vertical Entertainment and Voltage Pictures (the same studios behind After).

The movie stars Theo James (Divergent) and Emily Ratajkowski (We Are Your Friends).

Here’s what you can expect:

“A talented thief teams up with an aspiring actress to steal art from LA’s high rollers. For their last heist, they’re going for the ultimate: freedom.”

Prime Time (2021)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Jakub Piatek

Cast: Bartosz Bielenia, Magdalena Poplawska, Andrzej Klak

Writer: Lukasz Czapski, Jakub Piatek

Runtime: 93 min

Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival is this new Polish thriller that’s set on New Year’s Eve in 1999 where an armed young disturbed man hijacks a broadcast network in the hopes to spread his message.

Sadly, there’s no English trailer available for this one online currently which should be the absolute minimum promotion for a title on Netflix but here we are. If you want to watch the Polish trailer, head here.

Early reviews have been mixed thus far.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History

Director: John Dower

Our final highlight for the day is a brand new limited docuseries that looks into one of Ireland’s most famous murder cases that made headlines around the globe.

The three-part series goes into meticulous detail into the complex nature of the case and early reviews suggest it’s worth the watch.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 30th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

America: The Motion Picture (2021) Netflix Original

Deranged (2020)

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Mommy Issues (2021)

Prime Time (2021) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Legend of Exorcism (Season 1)

Somos. (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1)

