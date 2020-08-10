New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & TV Series: August 10th, 2020

It’s a brand new week and Netflix is kickstarting the week with five brand new titles with many of them well worth your time. Let’s take you through what’s new on Netflix today and what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series lists too.

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1)

Genre: Sitcom, Kids

Cast: Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Paul Wight, Allison Munn, Gabriel Iglesias

If you think Marvel’s Infinity War was the most ambitious cross-over in history, you’d be wrong. Today sees the release of a number of major kids sitcoms join together for a special series called GAME ON.

The series contains stars from Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, The Big Show Show, Family Reunion, and The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.”

Nightcrawler (2014)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Papajohn, Marco Rodríguez, Bill Paxton

Writer: Dan Gilroy

Runtime: 117 min

It’s been three years since Nightcrawler was last on Netflix so it’s a welcome re-addition with Jake Gyllenhaal at the helm of this action thriller.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A young hustler finds success trolling the streets of Los Angeles to film disasters and death. But the darkness he captures starts to take hold of him.”

Jake Gyllenhaal himself has gone onto feature in several Netflix Originals such as Okja and Velvet Buzzsaw.

The Lost Husband (2020)

Genre: Romance

Director: Vicky Wight

Cast: Sharon Lawrence, Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Runtime: 109 min

Josh Duhamel, future star of Netflix’s Millarworld series Jupiter’s Legacy, features in this small-town romance movie released earlier in the year.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.”

The movie split critics down the middle but audience scores have been far more favorable (albeit on a small sample size).

