New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & TV Series: September 23rd, 2020

Only two new titles added to Netflix US today so this is a very short daily update to what’s new on Netflix. We’ll also take a look at what’s hot on Netflix for September 23rd, 2020.

Today, we got an expanded list of what’s coming up on Netflix in October 2020 but to be truthful, isn’t exactly exciting. Lots to look forward to at the tail-end of the week too with The Great British Bakeoff (which has a hilarious opening skit) hitting on Friday and the final season The Good Place on Saturday.

Let’s now cover the two new additions added today:

Enola Holmes (2020)

Genre: Adventure, Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter

Runtime: 123 min

The big Netflix Original movie of the week is Enola Holmes featuring Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown who plays the youngest sister in the Holmes household. We follow her first major detective adventure when her mother goes missing.

Our verdict on the movie is that it’s a great family title that starts off very strong but loses its way as the movie progresses. Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown both put in spectacular performances though.

Waiting… (2005)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Rob McKittrick

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris, Justin Long, David Koechner

Writer: Rob McKittrick

Runtime: 94 min

Released 15 years ago is this stoner comedy featuring Ryan Reynolds who wasn’t being paid through the nose by studios such as Netflix at the time.

We follow a troupe of young employees at a restaurant who are insanely bored at their jobs trying to get through the day.

Top 10 Movies on TV Series on Netflix US for September 23rd, 2020

Before we depart, let’s quickly take a look at what’s trending in the US right now. As you’ll see from yesterday’s daily recap, we haven’t seen a massive shift. The Blacklist has slowly made its way up the TV list with people finding out that Netflix dropped the season quietly over the weekend. Also, we’re seeing Schitt’s Creek bouncing up the list thanks no doubt to the fact it scooped up multiple Emmy Awards.

Position Movies TV Series 1 Bastille Day Ratched 2 The Smurfs 2 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 3 The Social Dilemma Cobra Kai 4 The Devil All the Time The Blacklist 5 Pets United The American Barbecue Showdown 6 The Paramedic Away 7 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Schitt’s Creek 8 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Cocomelon 9 The Grinch Challenger: The Final Flight 10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen Cold Case Files

