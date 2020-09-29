New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & TV Series: September 29th, 2020

Happy Tuesday, welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for September 29th, 2020 where three new titles touched down on Netflix today. We’ll also dive into the top 10 movies and TV series list.

There’s a lot coming up on Netflix this week including the newly announced Man with a Plan which will see multiple seasons added tomorrow.

As a reminder, you can see an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s see what’s now available on Netflix:

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Dallas Jackson

Cast: Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, Gillian White, Paul Essiembre

Writer: Dallas Jackson (screenplay by)

Runtime: 81 min

This is a co-production between Univeral 1440 and Netflix and arrived on Netflix under the Original banner today but not in the US.

This movie serves as a prequel to the movie from the mid-90s and features Michael Jai White playing the role of Jesse.

Early reviews suggest this movie absolutely stinks so if you’re not a fan of the original 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, we’d suggest you pass.

Bully (2011)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lee Hirsch

Cast: Ja’Meya Jackson, Kelby Johnson, Lona Johnson, Bob Johnson

Writer: Cynthia Lowen, Lee Hirsch

Runtime: 98 min

Awards: 8 wins & 21 nominations.

Netflix has now picked up two Lee Hirsch documentary in two days. Yesterday saw the release of Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony and today we see the release of Bully.

Here’s what you can expect diving into the award-winning documentary:

“This eye-opening documentary tracks the stories of five different families whose children are struggling to defend themselves from school bullies.”

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Page Hurwitz

Cast: Michelle Buteau

Writer: Michelle Buteau

Runtime: 58 min

Michelle Buteau is an American stand-up comedian and podcast host who has featured in Always Be My Maybe on Netflix and featured in The Circle too.

This new special covers “relationships, parenthood, cultural differences and the government workers who adore her.”

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for September 29th, 2020

Enola Holmes and Ratched continue to be the undisputed queens of the top 10 movies and TV list going into Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Bad Teacher that dropped on Netflix on Sunday has made its way to position number 3. Sneakerheads, the Netflix Original comedy series that dropped last Friday continues to make its way up the Netflix US list to position 4.

# Movies TV Series 1 Enola Holmes Ratched 2 Real Steel The Good Place 3 Bad Teacher Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 4 The Smurfs 2 Sneakerheads 5 The Social Dilemma Cocomelon 6 Bastille Day Cobra Kai 7 The Croods The Blacklist 8 Waiting… Schitt’s Creek 9 The Devil All the Time The American Barbecue Showdown 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Away

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.