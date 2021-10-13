New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & TV Shows: October 13th, 2021

Happy hump day and welcome to your recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 16 new movies and TV shows to cover from the past two days. We’ll also check in with the Netflix top 10s where, you guessed it, Squid Game is still number 1.

On the removals front, the Netflix Original series The Frozen Dead departed Netflix today. No big removals for tomorrow but on Friday, we’ll see the departure of American Me (1992), Oddbods: Party Monsters, League of Legends Origins (2019) and A Year In Space (2015).

Lots more removals planned for November so check those out here.

Still to come this week are the likes of the fourth season of CoComelon, You season 3 and tomorrow will see the release of Another Life season 2.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix right now!

Top 3 New Movies & Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Smart People (2008)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Noam Murro

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Thomas Haden Church, Sarah Jessica Parker

Writer: Mark Poirier

Runtime: 95 min

This romantic comedy released 13 years ago documents what happens with a wild brother returning home which turns the widowed professor’s life (along with his family) upside down.

Reviews weren’t particularly strong when it was first released with ReelViews saying “The main problem with Smart People is that it never breaks new ground. This is territory we have seen tilled to better effect by more perceptive motion pictures.”

Violet Evergarden the Movie (2020)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Taichi Ishidate

Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa, Takehito Koyasu

Writer: Kana Akatsuki, Reiko Yoshida

Runtime: 140 min

Anime fans are being well fed this month (particularly with the news of the OG Cowboy Bebop coming to Netflix shortly) and today adds to that feast with the arrival of Violet Evergarden the movie.

Here’s what you can expect:

“As the world moves on from the war and technological advances bring changes to her life, Violet still hopes to see her lost commanding officer again.”

Fever Dream (2021)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Claudia Llosa

Cast: María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Guillermo Pfening

Writer: Claudia Llosa, Samanta Schweblin

Runtime: 93 min

Horror season is in full flow right now and today we see the release of the Spanish horror that’s got critics talking even though it’s not got off to the best of starts with audiences.

Headlined by María Valverde (best known for starring in Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings) the story follows two young moms who are connected seemingly to the looming environmental catastrophe just around the corner.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 12th-13th

13 New Movies Added

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration, a human ronin must unite with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from their common adversary.

– TV-14 – English – In the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration, a human ronin must unite with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from their common adversary. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future.

– R – English – While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future. Fever Dream (2021) Netflix Original – R – Spanish

– R – Spanish Kuselan (2008) – TV-PG – Hindi – Two childhood friends — one now a movie star, one a barber — meet for the first time in years during a film shoot in their hometown.

– TV-PG – Hindi – Two childhood friends — one now a movie star, one a barber — meet for the first time in years during a film shoot in their hometown. Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Join the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s new musical based on the love story of Malinche and Hernán Cortés and the merging of their two worlds.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Join the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s new musical based on the love story of Malinche and Hernán Cortés and the merging of their two worlds. Muthu (1995) – TV-PG – Hindi – A landowner and his worker fall for the same woman, setting the stage for a love triangle, a murder plot and a resurgence of secrets from the past.

– TV-PG – Hindi – A landowner and his worker fall for the same woman, setting the stage for a love triangle, a murder plot and a resurgence of secrets from the past. Operation Hyacinth (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation in Warsaw’s gay community, an officer in 1980s communist Poland resolves to uncover the truth.

– TV-MA – Polish – Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation in Warsaw’s gay community, an officer in 1980s communist Poland resolves to uncover the truth. Peralagan (2004) – TV-14 – Tamil – Falling for a girl who is blind, an affable villager lies to her about his looks… until her vision is restored, and she confuses him with another man.

– TV-14 – Tamil – Falling for a girl who is blind, an affable villager lies to her about his looks… until her vision is restored, and she confuses him with another man. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021) – PG-13 – English – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Rita Moreno helps narrate the story of her remarkable 70-year Hollywood career with audacity and wry humor.

– PG-13 – English – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Rita Moreno helps narrate the story of her remarkable 70-year Hollywood career with audacity and wry humor. Sivaji (2007) – TV-14 – Tamil – When a software engineer’s philanthropic efforts are curbed by corrupt authorities, he uses his own shrewdness and strength to fight for social reform.

– TV-14 – Tamil – When a software engineer’s philanthropic efforts are curbed by corrupt authorities, he uses his own shrewdness and strength to fight for social reform. Smart People (2008) – R – English

– R – English Umrika (2015) – TV-MA – Hindi – An ambitious man leaves his small Indian village for America. But when his letters to home stop coming, his brother sets out on his own adventure.

– TV-MA – Hindi – An ambitious man leaves his small Indian village for America. But when his letters to home stop coming, his brother sets out on his own adventure. Violet Evergarden the Movie (2020) – TV-PG – Japanese

3 New TV Series Added

Mighty Express (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

– TV-Y – English – Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork! Reflection of You (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A thriving painter’s enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

– TV-14 – Korean – A thriving painter’s enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self. The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – These blockbusters brought us together and gave us the time of our lives. Meet the actors, directors and industry insiders who made them happen.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 13th, 2021

Squid Game and The Guilty reign supreme still on the Netflix top 10s. Titanic has made its way up the movies list after being added on October 1st. Another surprise in the movies list is the new kid’s movie LOL Surprise which takes P7.