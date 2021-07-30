New on Netflix & Top 10 Shows & Movies: July 30th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your end-of-week roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US for July 30th, 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through the best movies and TV series today, the full list, and of course, what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series charts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got two titles scheduled tomorrow including Charmed season 3 and The Vault. Sunday, however, will see a big refresh of titles. That includes the return of TV series including 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 30th, 2021

Quite a few highlights today so let’s dig in:

The Last Mercenary (2021)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: David Charhon

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza

Writer: David Charhon, Ismaël Sy Savané

Runtime: 110 min

Lead by action-movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme this surprisingly competent movie sees Van Damme play the role of a former French secret service agent who has turned into a mercenary.

His life is put in jeopardy when the immunity his son was given is lifted and people begin hunting him down.

Most reviews have been lukewarm to the movie. The LA Times says the plot chugs along while saying that the humor is one of the movie’s strong points.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Crime

Runtime: 48 mins

Co-produced with the BBC, this docuseries takes a look at the entrepreneur and the inventor of the car that was made famous by the Back to the Future movies, John DeLorean.

In the United States, you also have access to the Alec Baldwin led biopic doc from IFC, Framing John DeLorean. That was added to Netflix back in May and makes for perfect companion viewing.

Centaurworld (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Parvesh Cheena, Chris Diamantopoulos, Megan Dong

Writer: Megan Dong

Runtime: 26 mins

Netflix’s animation slate continues to grow today with the release of the entire season of Centaurworld, an often bizarre musical adventure that sees a warhorse transported to their version of heaven where all the animals can talk and sing.

Not got a Netflix account? You can watch the entire first episode in full on YouTube right now.

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

Writer: Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Runtime: 50 min

Awards: 2 wins & 3 nominations

We end our highlights today with the brand new season of Outer Banks.

Continuing after where season 1 leaves off, we return to the beach vacation destination in North Carolina.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2:

“Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?”

We don’t quite know how well the series performs on Netflix but hopefully, with the top 10s, Nielsen, and perhaps even a released Netflix “datedoc” we can get some idea with season 2.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 30th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Eyes of a Thief (2014)

I’m Glad I Did (2020)

Pomegranates and Myrrh (2008)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021) Netflix Original

The Last Mercenary (2021) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Centaurworld (Season 1) Netflix Original

Glow Up (Season 3) Netflix Original

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1) Netflix Original

Outer Banks (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 30th, 2021