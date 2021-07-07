New on Netflix & Top 10 Shows & Movies: July 7th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first roundup of the new releases on Netflix this week. There are 12 new releases for July 7th but there have been 14 added so far this week. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States.

Missed any of the titles from last week? There were just under 90 added in total.

On the removals front today, the major title to have left is Magi: Adventure of Sinbad which was a Netflix Original anime series. Today is your last chance to watch the excellent The Invitation (2015) and Krishna Balram (2019).

We should mention the two titles we haven’t covered so far this week which is the second season of the well-received sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and the first episode of K-drama You Are My Spring which will drop new episodes every Monday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 7th, 2021

Brick Mansions (2014)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Camille Delamarre

Cast: Paul Walker, David Belle, RZA

Writer: Luc Besson, Bibi Naceri, Ryan Amon

Runtime: 90 min

With Fast and Furious back in the cinemas, the late Paul Walker is back in conversations again and today sees the return of his 2014 action crime thriller, Brick Mansions.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie last time around:

“An undercover police detective partners with an ex-convict to take down a drug kingpin amid grime and crime in a walled-off Detroit housing project.”

Dogs (Season 2) & Cat People (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Today saw the release of two docu-series with the return of Dogs and the debut of Cat People. Both docuseries set out to tell stories about our favorite pets.

While I’m firmly on team dogs, my colleague Jacob will no doubt be on team cats.

Both titles come from the same production company.

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Genre: Romance

Director: Christine Luby

Cast: Saskia Hampele, Liam McIntyre, Lynn Gilmartin

Writer: Georgia Harrison

Runtime: 91 min

As we first reported last month, This Little Love of Mine is an Australian-produced movie that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix today.

Here’s what you can expect from the romantic title:

“A workaholic lawyer returns to her island home to convince an old friend to take over his family’s company — but rekindled feelings soon get in the way.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 7th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

Awon Boyz (2019)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Clash (2021)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) Netflix Original

Mama Drama (2020)

Tango With Me (2010)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Three Thieves (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Cat People (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dogs (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Mire (Season 2) Netflix Original

The War Next-door (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Moves & Shows on Netflix for July 7th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Fear Street Part One: 1994 Manifest 2 Mother’s Day Sex/Life 3 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Too Hot to Handle 4 The Ice Road The Bureau of Magical Things 5 Fatherhood CoComelon 6 Kung Fu Panda Big Timber 7 Kung Fu Panda 2 Sophie: A Murder In West Cork 8 The Life of David Gale Grey’s Anatomy 9 Terminator 2: Judgment Day The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 10 Wish Dragon The Seven Deadly Sins

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.