New on Netflix & Top 10 Shows & Movies: July 9th, 2021

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 9th, 2021

Virgin River (Season 3)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley

It’s back. Everyone’s favorite feel-good drama ended in season 2 with a rather sudden cliffhanger but thankfully, we’re returning to the Northern Californian town to pick up where things left off.

The drama is an underreported gem on Netflix with a massive fan-following and thankfully, there’s more on the way with filming set to begin later in the month on season 4.

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romantic, Period

Cast: Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez, Hugo Silva

Writer: Tatiana Rodríguez

If you love a good period drama, this Spanish series should head straight to the top of your Netflix Queue.

Here’s what you can expect if you do decide to check out the show:

“In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.”

Atypical (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine

Writer: Robia Rashid

Runtime: 30 min

One of Netflix’s best comedies in recent years has been Atypical which started from humble beginnings and has grown to be one of our most beloved series.

The series will wrap up the story of the Gardners who have seen a lot of change over the years.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 9th, 2021

7 New Movies Added Today

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) Netflix Original

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2020) Netflix Original

Last Summer (2020) Netflix Original

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) Netflix Original

Lethal Love (2021)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Atypical (Season 4) Netflix Original

Biohackers (Season 2) Netflix Original

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 3) Netflix Original

