New on Netflix & Top 10 Shows & Movies: July 9th, 2021

It's Friday and yet again, there's another great batch of new releases on Netflix today including some returning favorites, a few surprise movie releases and the second movie in the Fear Street trilogy. Here's what's new and what's in the Netflix top 10s for July 9th, 2021.
Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix today:
Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 9th, 2021
Virgin River (Season 3)
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley
It’s back. Everyone’s favorite feel-good drama ended in season 2 with a rather sudden cliffhanger but thankfully, we’re returning to the Northern Californian town to pick up where things left off.
The drama is an underreported gem on Netflix with a massive fan-following and thankfully, there’s more on the way with filming set to begin later in the month on season 4.
The Cook of Castamar (Season 1)
Genre: Drama, Romantic, Period
Cast: Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez, Hugo Silva
Writer: Tatiana Rodríguez
If you love a good period drama, this Spanish series should head straight to the top of your Netflix Queue.
Here’s what you can expect if you do decide to check out the show:
“In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.”
Atypical (Season 4)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine
Writer: Robia Rashid
Runtime: 30 min
One of Netflix’s best comedies in recent years has been Atypical which started from humble beginnings and has grown to be one of our most beloved series.
The series will wrap up the story of the Gardners who have seen a lot of change over the years.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 9th, 2021
7 New Movies Added Today
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) Netflix Original
- Finding Hubby (2020)
- How I Became a Superhero (2020) Netflix Original
- Last Summer (2020) Netflix Original
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) Netflix Original
- Lethal Love (2021)
- Ratchet and Clank (2016)
5 New TV Series Added Today
- Atypical (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Biohackers (Season 2) Netflix Original
- How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Virgin River (Season 3) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 9th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Mother’s Day
|Manifest
|2
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
|Sex/Life
|3
|Fear Street Part One: 1994
|Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
|4
|Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
|Too Hot to Handle
|5
|Kung Fu Panda
|CoComelon
|6
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|The Bureau of Magical Things
|7
|The Ice Road
|Big Timber
|8
|Fatherhood
|Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
|9
|The Best of Enemies
|Grey’s Anatomy
|10
|Wish Dragon
|The Boss Baby: Back in Busines