New on Netflix & Top 10 Shows & Movies: June 28th, 2021

Happy Monday and welcome to the start of a busy week of new releases on Netflix and we kick off the week with 4 new releases. Here’s a rundown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s for June 28th, 2021.

There were five removals today including the limited series, Tales of the City as well as 20th Century Women and Birthmarked. Today is your last chance to catch Bratz: The Movie before it departs tomorrow.

Today’s additions are the same around the world meaning those in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada should be able to stream all of the below with the exception of Killing Them Softly.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix Today

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Brad Pitt, Ray Liotta, Richard Jenkins

Writer: Andrew Dominik, George V. Higgins

Runtime: 97 min

Awards: 3 wins & 9 nominations

Brad Pitt’s Killing Them Softly has been on and off Netflix numerous times throughout the past decade.

The strongly rated movie boasts a 73% on RottenTomatoes and a 64 on Metacritic.

Here’s what you can expect storywise:

“When a couple of low-level crooks rob a Mob-protected poker game, a slick enforcer is hired to track down the offenders and take care of business.”

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5 – Sort Of)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Max Mittelman, Cristina Valenzuela

Runtime: 24 min

One of the jewels in Netflix’s anime crown is The Seven Deadly Sins which sees half of Dragon’s Judgement added today.

When we say sort of above, what we’re referring to is that while this is the final season, we only got half of it today as Jacob explains well in our post released today. As many anime fans know, following anime on Netflix can be frustrating due to Netflix Jail and it looks like The Seven Deadly Sins continues that frustration.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 28th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

A Way Back Home (2020)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Wanted (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5) Netflix Original

