New on Netflix & Top 10s Shows & Movies: July 14th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the US for this week. We’ve got a wide range of new movies and new TV shows to cover plus we’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the two respective top 10 lists!

We should also note before we dig into the new releases that American Woman (2019) is also back on Netflix US having left in June 2021 after only being added on May 26th.

Few big removals for tomorrow. Horror Holidays (2016) is worth a watch as is Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016). The documentary for The Little Prince which departed Netflix Invisible Essence departed Netflix today.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix today!

Best New Releases on Netflix for July 14th, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Director: Navot Papushado

Cast: Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan

Writer: Ehud Lavski, Navot Papushado

Runtime: 114 min

Hoping to steal some of the thunder from Loki’s finale out today is the brand new kickass movie headlined by Lena Headey and Karen Gillan.

We follow an assassin and her assassin mother reuniting within their “gun-wielding sisterhood”.

It’s high octane and well-produced even if there are plenty of flaws.

The movie sports a 69% on RottenTomatoes.

Heist (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery

Runtime: 41 mins

The producers behind Netflix’s Two Distant Strangers are back for a short docu-series that takes a look at the three biggest heists in modern American history.

Here are the three heists covered:

“A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.”

Ridley Jones (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Iara Nemirovsky

Writer: Chris Nee, Karen Chau, Tom Rogers

Runtime: 27 min

Added to Netflix yesterday is perhaps one of our most anticipated kids animated series Netflix has produced in-house to date. It comes from Chris Nee who is famous for creating the hit show, Doc McStuffins.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!”

Netflix first debuted the show on YouTube last month but the first set of episodes are now available on Netflix.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 14th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

A Classic Horror Story (2021) Netflix Original

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) Netflix Original

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (2021) Netflix Original

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Heist (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

Also added to Netflix so far this week:

American Woman (2019)

Day of Destiny (2021)

Ridley Jones (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix US for July 14th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Virgin River 2 Major Grom: Plague Doctor Manifest 3 Fear Street Part One: 1994 Atypical 4 Kung Fu Panda Sex/Life 5 Mother’s Day CoComelon 6 Kung Fu Panda 2 The Cook of Castamar 7 How I Became a Superhero Too Hot to Handle 8 This Little Love of Mine How to Become a Tyrant 9 Home Again Ridley Jones 10 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Grey’s Anatomy

Netflix also introduced a new list for the top 10 titles in their kid’s lineup today! We’ll be incorporating this into our top 10 feature soon but until then, here’s what’s trending on the Netflix US kids list!