New Releases on Netflix and Top 10s: July 31st, 2020

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman

It’s been a long time coming but we’re finally getting more episodes with the Hargreaves who are heading back to the Swinging Sixties after the disastrous events of the first season.

There’s a lot to look forward to but if you’re wanting to read up more, you can’t do worse than our preview.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Mimi Maynard, Regina Welker, Nina Wels

Cast: Ashley Bornancin, Danny Fehsenfeld, Leslie L. Miller, Byron Marc Newsome

For the kids, Netflix has picked up the exclusive rights to this magnificent German animated production (with English audio, though).

Here’s what you can expect:

“In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 31st, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) Netflix Original

Raat Akeli Hai (2020) Netflix Original

Seriously Single (2020) Netflix Original

Sugar High (2020) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Get Even (Season 1) Netflix Original

Locked Up (Season 5) Netflix Original

Sugar Rush (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for July 31st, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 retains its top spot on the movie list and Shameless similarly on the TV front. With that said, we’ve got the feeling that will change tomorrow with the release of The Umbrella Academy S2 today.

Top 10 Movies

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers The Kissing Booth Zookeeper The Lorax The Old Guard Despicable Me Ip Man 4: The Finale How Do You Know The Hater

Top 10 TV Series

Shameless Last Chance U The Last Dance Cursed Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Dark Desire In The Dark Down to Earth with Zac Efron The Office Indian Matchmaking

