New Releases on Netflix: April 10th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix is riding out its rather lackluster week of new releases with eight new titles (plus two we didn’t highlight yesterday). Here’s the full roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US for April 10th, 2020.

Over the weekend, we’re not expecting much in the way of new content. Tomorrow will see the release of Code 8 but beyond that, the next dump of releases arrives on Tuesday, April 14th. We will, however, be taking you through all the best new movies and best new TV series added to Netflix throughout the course of the weekend.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:

Brews Brothers (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle, Carmen Flood, Marques Ray

Our first highlight of the day comes from the creator of FX’s The League. If you’re familiar with the show, you can expect roughly the same type of humor throughout this.

The story is of two dysfunctional brothers running a bar and brewery. Comprised of 8 half-hour episodes, the series has so far scored relatively mixed reviews thus far but as always, we’re interested in your thoughts in the comments.

Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Dean Craig

Cast: Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin, Aisling Bea, Freida Pinto

Runtime: 100 min

If you’re a huge fan of British romantic comedies movies then Love Wedding Repeat is your weekend watch. The movie features the talents of Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn.

The movie is about a wedding that keeps repeating with different scenarios with a disgruntled ex-girlfriend and several other characters ruining the big day for his sister.

The movie is written and directed by Dean Craig (Death at a Funeral, A Few Best Men, Hit the Road) and is based on the original French movie, Plan de Table.

Tigertail (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Alan Yang

Cast: Christine Ko, Fiona Fu, Tzi Ma, Joan Chen

This multi-generational picture will no doubt get lost in many people’s watch lists but from early reviews, it’s not one to miss.

Written and directed by Alan Yang, the movie is about a three-generation family with a factory worker moving to the States but struggles to juggle everything.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 10th

5 New Movies Added Today

LA Originals (2020) Netflix Original

Love Wedding Repeat (2020) Netflix Original

School Life (2019) Netflix Original

The Main Event (2020) Netflix Original

Tigertail (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today