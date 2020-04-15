New Releases on Netflix: April 15th, 2020

It’s the middle of the month and as such, we’re getting a bunch of new licensed content on Netflix in the US today and over the next few days. We’re here to fill you in on all 22 of the new titles to hit Netflix in the US for April 15th.

As always, we'll dive into the full list in just a second. But let's quickly walk you through some of our top picks for today:

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Genre: Crime

Director: Simon Rumley

Cast: Terry Stone, Andy Beckwith, Josh Myers, Christopher Dunne

Runtime: 111 min

Sorry if you got a little giddy with the title there. Sadly, it’s not the Tarantino epic, but it is a really decent movie that demands your attention.

Set in the 1930s, this crime drama is about the introduction of crime syndicates in the capital of England, taking us through the major milestones of a wave of crime that hits the city.

It’s got an excellent British cast and reviews compare the series to Peaky Blinders.

Still Game (Season 8)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, Paul Riley, Gavin Mitchell

Sticking with British content, we arrive at Still Game. It’s one of the few titles on Netflix in the US to get new seasons rather than follow the direction most British series have been going as of late.

The comedy now has eight seasons on Netflix and is about a pair of Scottish pensioners making the most of their so-called golden years.

A Champion Heart (2018)

Genre: Family

Director: David de Vos

Cast: Mandy Grace, Devan Key, Donna Rusch, David de Vos

Runtime: 90 min

Looking for a heartfelt drama? A Champion Heart, or A Horse From Heaven as it was titled in some regions, is now on Netflix.

The movie is about a girl who finds new meaning in her life after meeting a wounded horse.

If you love the likes of Heartland on Netflix, this is a must-watch for you.

For the kids, there are plenty of new titles. For the super young ones, Netflix just got a collection of LeapFrog titles. The four new titles will help the kids keep up with their learning during the lockdown.

Four Marvel animated movies also hit Netflix today (along with most of the world too) and include one young Avengers title as well as two Hulk movies and the Thor animated movie.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 15th

16 New Movies Added Today

A Champion Heart (2018)

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For Love or Money (1993)

For the Broken Hearted (2018)

LeapFrog: Letter Factory (2015)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2012)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

Mischief (Vikrithi) (2019)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Sprinter (2018)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

World Famous Lover (2020)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Outer Banks (Season 1) Netflix Original

Still Game (Season 8)

The Innocence Files (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Tjovitjo (Season 1)

Winx Club (Season 1)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today