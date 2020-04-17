New Releases on Netflix: April 17th, 2020

It’s the end of the week and as per normal, today is chock full of new Netflix Originals to enjoy over the weekend. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix in the United States for April 17th.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s only one currently announced title due out over the weekend. That’s The Green Hornet which is due out on Netflix in the US tomorrow.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for Friday, April 17th.

Sergio (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Greg Barker

Cast: Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Brían F. O’Byrne, Garret Dillahunt

Runtime: 118 min

Wagner Moura returns to Netflix for the second time after his stint on Narcos. The new movie is a biopic on the UN diplomat Sergio Vieira.

It joins the HBO documentary that was added to Netflix

Reviews are mixed for the movie although it’s worth noting user scores have so far been more kind. It carries a 55 on Metacritic with some praising the excellent two leads while others criticize the filmmaker and suggests it has little structure.

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 2)

Genre: Animation, Short, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Horror

Cast: Nick Wolfhard, Bruce Campbell, Keith David, Rosario Dawson

If you love your animated shows, then don’t pass up on The Last Kids on Earth. It’s a superb animated show primarily targeted at kids. The series is based on the book series of the same name and the second season covers the second book.

Bruce Campbell also notably joins book 2 and is voicing the role of Chef.

#blackAF (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer

From the creator of Black-ish on ABC comes BlackAF featuring Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris.

The comedy series sees a family try to stick together after they find success. Early reviews suggest this may not be quite the hit Netflix is hoping for but we’d be interested in hearing your thoughts in the comments.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 1)

Genre: Reality, Trash

Cast: Desiree Burch

If you’ve just gotten content that Love Is Blind no longer dominates your social media timelines, Netflix is here to fill it up with more reality TV this weekend.

The premise of this reality series is that it puts together attractive people and the only rule is they’re not allowed to have sex.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 17th

5 New Movies Added Today

Babamin Ceketi (2018) Netflix Original

Earth and Blood (2020) Netflix Original

Rising High (Betonrausch) (2020) Netflix Original

Sergio (2020) Netflix Original

The Legacy of the Bones (Legado en los huesos) (2019) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

#blackAF (Season 1) Netflix Original

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (Season 2)

Hasmukh (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 2) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle (Season 1) Netflix Original

Miss any of the other additions this week? You can find daily recaps and an extended list of new releases on Netflix here.