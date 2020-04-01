New Releases on Netflix: April 1st, 2020

Welcome to the first of the month additions and today saw 83 new titles released on Netflix in the United States. Here’s the full text list of what’s new on Netflix for April 1st, 2020.

There are too many highlights to run over for this article so we’ll be breaking it down over the weekend with our picks at the best new movies and TV series.

For now, however, here’s a few of the big ones.

In the TV series area, Community arrives on Netflix in the US for the first time with all six seasons (that includes the Yahoo series too). Although a movie is reportedly on the way, there’s no better time for a series with over 100 episodes to drop on Netflix.

If you’re looking for a movie franchise to dive into, all three Matrix movies arrived on Netflix again today as did all of the four Lethal Weapon movies.

Of course, as the month comes in with plenty of new titles, there’s quite a few removals today too. Some of the big ones include The Lord of the Rings, Kill Bill vol 1 & 2, Hairspray, Ali and many more.

If you want to see a more expanded view of today’s new Netflix releases that includes trailers, review scores, directors, actors and awards, head over to our what’s new on Netflix area.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 1st

71 New Movies Added Today

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Agneepath (2012)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Bandits (2001)

Bloodsport (1988)

Brothers (2015)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Deep Impact (1998)

Dostana (2008)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Friendship (Dostana) (1980)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Guess Who (2005)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Just Friends (2005)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mud (2012)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

Operation Odessa (2018)

Promised Land (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salt (2010)

School Daze (1988)

Senna (2010)

Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020)

Shaandaar (2015)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Soul Plane (2004)

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (English Version) (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Core (2003)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Hangover (2009)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Players Club (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Roommate (2011)

The Runaways (2010)

The Social Network (2010)

Ungli (2014)

Wildling (2018)

11 New TV Series Added Today

Community (6 Seasons)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Nailed It! (Season 4) Netflix Original

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)

Saint Seiya (Seasons 5-6)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Windsors (Season 3)

Well-Intended Love (Boss Wants to Marry Me) (Season 2) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today