New Releases on Netflix: April 20th, 2020

It’s the start of a brand new week and Netflix US has four new titles available today plus a big movie from the weekend we’ve yet to mention in our daily roundups. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for April 20th, 2020.

It’s going to be a great week for new titles on Netflix especially with returning Netflix Originals like After Life by Ricky Gervais and The Last Kingdom.

For now, however, let’s see what’s new on Netflix for April 20th.

The Midnight Gospel (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky, Joey Diaz, Natasha Leggero, Johnny Pemberton

The first of the two new 4/20 related titles on Netflix today is The Midnight Gospel which promises to be a trippy adventure from the word go.

The series comes from the creators of Adventure Time and lives up the madness you’d probably expect from them.

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Mark Neveldine

Cast: Olivia Taylor Dudley, John Patrick Amedori, Dougray Scott, Michael Peña

Runtime: 91 min

If you fancy getting away from the horrors of life at the moment by diving into a new horror, The Vatican Tapes may be for you.

The movie is about a young woman who has been possessed and two Vatican exorcists take up the task of fixing her.

As per most horror releases, this one split audiences down the middle and critics weren’t kind at all. The movie only sports a 20% on RottenTomatoes and a slightly more favorable 38 on Metacritic.

The Green Hornet (2011)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson

Runtime: 119 min

Over the weekend, Netflix got hold of the 2011 superhero movie from Sony Pictures that divided opinion when it released and is similarly argued over 9 years later.

Featuring Seth Rogen and Jay Chou, the movie is about a rich man who teams up with his father’s assistant to becoming a crime-fighting duo.

The Green Hornet featured in our list of the best new movies to hit Netflix last week.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 20th

3 New Movies Added Today

The Green Hornet (2011) (added over the weekend)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Varane Avashyamund (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Cooked with Cannabis (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) Netflix Original

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down in the comments down below.