New Releases on Netflix: April 22nd, 2020

In fact, there are 10 new titles on Netflix to cover for April 22nd, so without further ado.

The Willoughbys (2020)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Kris Pearn, Cory Evans, Rob Lodermeier(co-director)

Cast: Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, Jane Krakowski

Runtime: 92 min

Without a doubt, the biggest title to hit Netflix today is The Willoughbys. It comes as one of Netflix’s big pushes in animation and so far, reviews look extremely positive for the title.

The animated adventure will have you following four siblings that hatch a plant to be rid of their parents and start a new family.

The Silence of the Marsh (2019)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Marc Vigil

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Nacho Fresneda, Carmina Barrios, José Ángel Egido

Runtime: 92 min

You may notice a familiar face in this Spanish thriller today. That’s because Pedro Alonso is most probably now known for his stint on the giant Netflix series, Money Heist.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

While researching corruption for his new book, a successful crime novelist shades the line between fiction and reality.

Bleach (2 New Seasons)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Shinsuke Sato

Cast: Sôta Fukushi, Hana Sugisaki, Ryô Yoshizawa, Erina Mano

Two new seasons of Bleach have finally arrived on Netflix despite the release date for the new seasons constantly being pushed back.

The two new seasons are The Assault and The Bount. The two new seasons feature 18 and 28 episodes respectively.

Here’s what you can expect from The Bount:

Ichigo and his comrades come up against the Bount, soul cannibals who live longer by eating the souls of other humans.

And here’s what you can expect from The Assault:

Jin Kariya and the Bount invade Soul Society and attack Seireitei, sparking a series of epic battles with the Soul Reapers.

Absurd Planet (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Afi Ekulona

Nature documentaries are always excellent and Netflix is delivering with a brand new series geared towards kids today although in truth, it’s a must-watch for all animal lovers.

Traveling the globe, you’ll learn about some of the abundant strange creatures that inhabit the Earth with us.

