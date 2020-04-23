New Releases on Netflix: April 23rd, 2020

Today, Netflix has added 6 new titles in the United States however, all of them are non-Anglo titles. That doesn’t mean they’re not worth your time though. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix for April 23rd, 2020.

Tomorrow, we’ll see the return of Ricky Gervais’s After Life with its second season plus a few other great new Netflix Originals.

For now, let’s run through what’s new on Netflix for April 23rd.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Sci-Fi

Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Osamu Saka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano, Toru Okawa

Language: Japanese

It’s been a controversial road to release for Ghost in the Shell drawing plenty of criticism for its animation direction.

The new series takes place after a global financial crisis and an elite squad set up to counter new forms of cyber threats.

Sadly, an English dub hasn’t been added so far. With that said, there’s plenty more to look forward to as a second season has already been confirmed.

The House of Flowers (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Aislinn Derbez, Cecilia Suárez, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alexa de Landa

Language: Spanish

The Mexican series that debuted in August 2018 now comes to a narrative close with an excellent third and final season.

Here’s what you can expect from the 11 new episodes that round out the series:

The struggling de la Mora family faces new challenges with a new matriarch, while flashbacks reveal secrets about Virginia’s youthful antics.

Time to Hunt (2020)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Sung-hyun Yoon

Cast: Jae-hong Ahn, Woo-sik Choi, Lee Jehoon, Hae-soo Park

Runtime: 134 min

If you love your big-budget K-drama movies, this absolutely fits the bill.

Here’s what you can expect:

Wanting to leave their dystopian world behind for a faraway paradise, three outlaws plot a money heist — and draw the attention of a vicious killer.

If you’ve been tracking this title you’ll know the road to release wasn’t exactly. The movie was held up in court but finally got the go-ahead last week.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix on April 23rd

4 New Movies Added Today

My Stupid Boss (2016)

My Stupid Boss 2 (2019)

This Earth of Mankind (2019)

Time to Hunt (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today