New Releases on Netflix: April 24th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your end of week roundup of what’s new on Netflix. In total, there are seven brand new titles to hit Netflix US today and we’ve got a breakdown of the full list plus some highlights below.

Over the weekend, you can expect the limited docu-series on the Coronavirus outbreak from Vox plus we’ve got the new season of The Last Kingdom on the way.

In addition to all new releases listed below, Netflix also got a new episode of The King: Eternal Monarch added today.

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Director: Tarsem Singh

Cast: Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane

Runtime: 106 min

Our first highlight today is one that didn’t get pre-announced so is a little surprising to see it dropping today.

The movie is a “remake of the classic Grimm tale follows fair-skinned Snow White on a quest to regain her royal throne with help from a team of shady dwarves.”

Extraction (2020)

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Derek Luke

Runtime: 116 min

The big movie for Netflix in April 2020 is Extraction. The fast-paced and action-packed movie features Chris Hemsworth is one of his best roles outside of the MCU.

Critics seemed to have a mixed view on the movie but for those reviewing on IMDb, they’ve been far more optimistic. Fans of Daredevil who love single-shot action sequences will also want to check a specific setpiece out on this movie too.

After Life (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan

The Ricky Gervais dramedy After Life has returned to more critical acclaim with another solid season under its belt.

Six new episodes drop today and once again sees Tony struggle with his loss.

Here’s how the new season kicks off:

Determined to be kind but still struggling to be happy, Tony attends a Zen meditation course with Matt, whose own marriage is on the rocks.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for April 24th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2012)

Extraction (2020) Netflix Original

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (2019)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

3 New TV Series Added Today

After Life (Season 2) Netflix Original

Hello Ninja (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love 101 (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (2020) Netflix Original

Today Netflix lost a couple of titles too. These removals include Furthest Witness and The Magic Pill.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down in the comments below.