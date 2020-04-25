New Releases on Netflix: April 25th, 2020

Happy Saturday and unlike most weekends, Netflix actually has a fair bit of content to be released over this weekend. Today, we saw five new titles added (three of which are non-English titles) and we’re going to take you through them below.

Tomorrow, Netflix will release the fourth season of The Last Kingdom so you can learn all about what to expect from our big preview. You can also expect the limited series from Vox on the coronavirus to release tomorrow too.

For now, let’s take you through our picks of the best new titles that released today before diving into the full list.

Django Unchained (2012)

Genre: Drama, Western

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington

Runtime: 165 min

Awards: Won 2 Oscars. Another 57 wins & 155 nominations.

There’s not too much that can be said about Django Unchained that hasn’t been said before. The thrilling Western will have you take a trip through America where Django and the German bounty hunter team up to save Django’s wife from a plantation.

As with every Tarantino movie, you can expect the unexpected and some absolutely stunning performances from the star-studded cast.

Long-term Netflix subscribers will know that Django Unchained frequently comes on and off of Netflix but it’s always a pleasure to see it return.

The Artist (2011)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Michel Hazanavicius

Cast: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell

Runtime: 100 min

Awards: Won 5 Oscars. Another 156 wins & 203 nominations. Sticking with multi-award winning movies, we have the black and white silent film from 2011 released on Netflix today. Scooping up five Oscars and taking critics and audiences heart by storm, we follow a romance in 1920s Hollywood. While this certainly won’t be a film for every taste, any fans of cinema as a whole will definitely want to add this to their watchlist. My Secret Romance (Season 1) Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Sung Hoon

Language: Korean

One of the biggest K-dramas to release over the last few years was the romantic comedy series called My Secret Romance.

Every episode from the first season touched down on Netflix US. Here’s what you can expect:

A nutritionist gets entangled in a series of misunderstandings with her new chaebol boss — who turns out to be someone she slept with in the past.