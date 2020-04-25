New Releases on Netflix: April 25th, 2020

Happy Saturday and unlike most weekends, Netflix actually has a fair bit of content to be released over this weekend. Today, we saw five new titles added (three of which are non-English titles) and we’re going to take you through them below.
Tomorrow, Netflix will release the fourth season of The Last Kingdom so you can learn all about what to expect from our big preview. You can also expect the limited series from Vox on the coronavirus to release tomorrow too.
For now, let’s take you through our picks of the best new titles that released today before diving into the full list.
Django Unchained (2012)
Genre: Drama, Western
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington
Runtime: 165 min
Awards: Won 2 Oscars. Another 57 wins & 155 nominations.
There’s not too much that can be said about Django Unchained that hasn’t been said before. The thrilling Western will have you take a trip through America where Django and the German bounty hunter team up to save Django’s wife from a plantation.
As with every Tarantino movie, you can expect the unexpected and some absolutely stunning performances from the star-studded cast.
Long-term Netflix subscribers will know that Django Unchained frequently comes on and off of Netflix but it’s always a pleasure to see it return.
The Artist (2011)
Director: Michel Hazanavicius
Cast: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell
Runtime: 100 min
Awards: Won 5 Oscars. Another 156 wins & 203 nominations.
Sticking with multi-award winning movies, we have the black and white silent film from 2011 released on Netflix today.
Scooping up five Oscars and taking critics and audiences heart by storm, we follow a romance in 1920s Hollywood.
While this certainly won’t be a film for every taste, any fans of cinema as a whole will definitely want to add this to their watchlist.
My Secret Romance (Season 1)
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Cast: Sung Hoon
Language: Korean
One of the biggest K-dramas to release over the last few years was the romantic comedy series called My Secret Romance.
Every episode from the first season touched down on Netflix US. Here’s what you can expect:
A nutritionist gets entangled in a series of misunderstandings with her new chaebol boss — who turns out to be someone she slept with in the past.
Full List of New Netflix Releases for April 25th
4 New Movies Added Today
- Bheeshma (2020)
- Django Unchained (2012)
- The Artist (2011)
- The Promise (2008)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- My Secret Romance (Season 1)